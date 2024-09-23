MINNESOTA Office Depot: 7361 153rd St, Apple Valley, MN 55124 OfficeMax: 8222 Tamarack Village, Woodbury, MN 55125

MISSOURI Office Depot: 8501 N Evanston Ave, Kansas City, MO 64157

NEVADA Telos Corporation: 1160 N. Towncenter Dr, Suite 130, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Office Depot: 9701 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183 Office Depot: 5915 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Office Depot: 2170 N. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108 OfficeMax: 549 N. Stephanie St, Henderson, NV 89014 OfficeMax: 8720 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Office Depot: 6980 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89113

NORTH CAROLINA Office Depot: 4500 Falls of the Neuse Rd, #120, Raleigh, NC 27609 Office Depot: 10025 East Independence Blvd, Matthews, NC 28105 – NEW Office Depot: 2400 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408 – NEW

OHIO OfficeMax: 4540 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45245 OfficeMax: 1325 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240 Office Depot: 2691 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Office Depot: 11711 Princeton Pike, Springdale, OH 45246 OfficeMax: 4333 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, OH 44646 OfficeMax: 500 East Aurora Rd, Unit 30, Macedonia, OH 44056

OKLAHOMA Office Depot: 7286 South Lewis, Tulsa, OK 74136 Office Depot: 2360 W. Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Office Depot: 1427 Broadway, Edmond, OK 73034

OREGON Office Depot: 3485 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005

PENNSYLVANIA OfficeMax: 130 Commerce Blvd, Unit #3, Fairless Hills, PA 19030 OfficeMax: 7231 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19149 OfficeMax: 4080 William Penn Highway #49, Monroeville, PA 15146 Office Depot: 4000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102

SOUTH CAROLINA Office Depot: 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Office Depot: 101 Verdae Blvd, #100, Greenville, SC 29607

TENNESSEE Office Depot: 2312 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 Office Depot: 545 Cool Springs Blvd, Suite 105, Franklin, TN 37067 Office Depot: 2863 Wolf Creek Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38133 Office Depot: 305 Market Blvd, Collierville, TN 38017 Office Depot: 620 Ridgely Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

TEXAS Office Depot: 119 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78245 Office Depot: 5205 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX 75040 Office Depot: 19000 Limestone Commercial Dr, Ste 500, Pflugerville, TX 78660 Office Depot: 15375 Southwest Freeway, Sugarland, TX 77478 Office Depot: 5300 S MoPac Expy, #101, Austin, TX 78749 Office Depot: 7777 N. Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 Office Depot: 1751 N Central Expy, Bldg H, McKinney, TX 75069 Office Depot: 1319 W Davis St, Conroe, TX 77304 OfficeMax: 255 E Basse Rd, Suite 1510, San Antonio, TX 78209 Office Depot: 4615 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521 Office Max: 23610 Westheimer Parkway, Katy, TX 77494 Office Depot: 14424 FM 2920 Rd, Tomball, TX 77377 Office Depot: 20075 Interstate 24 N, Spring, TX 77388 Office Depot: 401 SW Plaza, Ste 107, Arlington, TX 76016 Office Depot: 1013 W University, Georgetown, TX 78628 OfficeMax: 202 W. Interstate 20, Weatherford, TX 76086 Office Depot: 6060 Long Prairie Rd, Suite 300, Flower Mound, TX 75028 – NEW Office Depot: 4613 South Hulen Suite B, Fort Worth, TX 76132 – NEW VIRGINIA Telos Corporation: 19886 Ashburn Rd, Ashburn, VA 20147 Office Depot: 14405 Chantilly Crossing Ln, Chantilly, VA 20151 Office Depot: 2330-B W. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23666 OfficeMax: 6301 W. Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230

WASHINGTON Office Depot: 8812 NE 5th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98665 Office Depot: 3715 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98373 Office Depot: 300 Andover Park West, Suite 400, Tukwila, WA 98188 Office Depot: 14008 E. Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99216 About TSA PreCheck® TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at more than 200 airports with 90+ airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million passengers.

About Telos Corporation Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including their Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believe are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Telos Media: media@telos.com

Telos Investors: InvestorRelations@telos.com