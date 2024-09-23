MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in cleaning equipment and solutions, today announced the launch of its new T291 small walk-behind scrubber into the North America market. Designed for use in both hard-to-reach spaces and open areas, the T291 is a walk-behind scrubber built to simplify and improve facility management by combining cleaning power and maneuverability. The T291’s versatility and small size make it an excellent fit for mid-size retail, healthcare, and education environments. Operators will not only see a difference in the quality of their cleaning but also with the machine’s ease of use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924336298/en/

T291: New T291 small walk-behind scrubber from Tennant Company (Photo: Business Wire)

“Cleaning common spaces is easier said than done — especially when time, staff, and resources are limited. At Tennant Company, we are committed to developing technologies that alleviate these exact challenges,” said Lionel Descamps, Product Portfolio Director at Tennant Company. “And the T291 small walk-behind scrubber represents that drive. It is a versatile system that packs a lot of value into a little package: intuitive controls, comfortable design, and straightforward operation that delivers an effective clean. And on top of that, it is easy to maintain. In a nutshell, the T291 delivers on efficiency, operability, and power.”

The scrub path measures 20 inches in diameter and provides a high level of water pickup to keep floors dry during use. The machine also features intuitive controls that allow for straightforward operation that aids in keeping users safe and comfortable during use. This ease of operation makes it possible for facility employees to quickly get trained even if they have little or no prior machine experience, which supports reduced training and maintenance time. The scrubber has an extensive suite of features that increase cleaning performance, including a self-leveling scrub head, 2-stage vacuum motor, and optional ec-H2O NanoClean ® with Severe Environment™ technology.

The T291’s ECO mode function preserves battery and helps the T291 stay in operation for longer periods of time. Daily maintenance is made easier with the machine’s large recovery tank lid opening, a simple spin-on/spin-off no-touch brush/pad replacement, and clearly labeled maintenance touchpoints to help operators quickly identify components that need regular attention.

For more information on Tennant’s new T291 small walk-behind scrubber, click here.

About Tennant

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.24 billion in 2023 and has approximately 4,500 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products direct in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.