The Raine Group Hires Alexander Verbitsky as Managing Director

The Raine Group (“Raine”), a leading global strategic advisory and investment firm, today announced that Alexander Verbitsky has joined the firm as a Managing Director, focusing on the gaming industry and working to expand Raine’s presence in the European market.

Mr. Verbitsky joins Raine from Tripledot Studios (“Tripledot”), a leading force in the mobile gaming industry, where he led corporate development and strategy. A portfolio company of Raine Partners, Tripledot was recognized by the Financial Times as Europe’s fastest-growing company in 2023. He brings to Raine a strong background in strategic consulting and investment banking, having worked with McKinsey & Company and Goldman Sachs as an advisor on high profile M&A, financing and strategic reviews. He also brings expertise scaling high-growth businesses, having served as regional CFO at WeWork EMEA, leading finance and corporate development.

Raine Co-Founder and Partner John Salter commented on the news, stating, “We could not be more excited to welcome Alex to our team. As a global leader in the TMT sector, we are always focused on evolution within our sectors for our advisory and investing businesses, and we are eager to advance our role in Europe, particularly in gaming. Alex’s robust experience and familiarity in the market uniquely positions him to drive growth across our operations on the continent.”

Mr. Verbitsky added, “Raine is a global leader in sports, entertainment, music and gaming, and I'm excited to have the opportunity to further grow its gaming business across Europe. I’m thrilled to take on this role at the hub for Raine’s gaming business in Europe and enhance our ongoing efforts to better serve clients, expand our local presence and drive strategic growth across the sector.”

About The Raine Group The Raine Group is a leading global merchant bank with an integrated focus on both advisory and principal investments in the TMT sectors. Founded in 2009, Raine has advised on some of the largest and most cutting-edge transactions in the history of TMT and has leveraged that experience to be an active, strategic value-add growth investor. Headquartered in New York, Raine has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Mumbai, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, including a list of transactions, please visit raine.com.

