NHL Foundation U.S., Inc. (NHL Foundation™) and the Medea Charitable Foundation (MCF) joined forces to showcase the iconic Stanley Cup® in a powerful fundraising initiative in support of youth sports and youth hockey. This unique collaboration highlights the Cup’s longstanding role as a symbol of inspiration and community, furthering the joint mission of fostering healthy, vibrant communities through the sport of hockey.

At the inaugural “NHL Legends Social & Charity Auction,” NHL Hall of Famer Brett Hull, alongside more than a dozen current and former NHL players, came together to support the cause. The highlight of the event was an exclusive auction featuring a private dinner with Brett Hull and the Stanley Cup. The auction raised an impressive $165,000, with $20,000 committed to support the NHL Foundation’s Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey, a program designed to create more opportunities for young girls to engage in and develop their skills in the sport of hockey.

“We are thrilled to share the goals of, and collaborate with, the NHL Foundation by bringing the Stanley Cup to the forefront of such an important cause. We look forward to future endeavors with the NHL Foundation to benefit youth sports,” said Randy Winn, President of the Medea Charitable Foundation and former MLB outfielder. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Bill Daly, Deputy Commissioner of the NHL and Chairman of the NHL Foundation, and Rob Wooley, Executive Director of the NHL Foundation, for making this event possible and allowing us to raise critical funds for youth sports,” Winn added.

This partnership represents the beginning of ongoing collaborations between the Medea Charitable Foundation and the NHL Foundation to support charitable endeavors that benefit youth hockey. Both organizations share the belief that participation in youth sports fosters teamwork, self-respect, and respect for others while addressing cultural and economic challenges faced by many young people today.

“The NHL Foundation is dedicated to making a positive impact by investing in programs that promote inclusion, health, and well-being within our communities,” said Wooley. “Through this partnership with the Medea Charitable Foundation, we’re not only supporting youth hockey but also advancing our mission to empower young girls through our Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey, which ensures that more girls have access to the sport.”

For more information about the NHL Foundation’s initiatives and its partnership with the Medea Charitable Foundation, please visit nhl.com/foundation and MedeaCF.org.

About the Medea Charitable Foundation (MCF):The mission of the Medea Charitable Foundation is to assist organizations that help children with athletic, educational, social and community activities.

About NHL Foundation U.S., Inc.:NHL Foundation U.S., Inc. supports organizations and initiatives that make a positive social impact. The strategic philanthropic efforts focus on four key pillars: youth development, health and well-being, social equity, and pathways to hockey. The NHL Foundation aims to be intentional about inclusion, with a mission to foster diverse, safe, and welcoming environments. To learn more please visit:NHL.com/foundation.

