THOR Financial Technologies Launches THOR Index Rotation ETF (THIR)

THOR Financial Technologies announces the launch of the THOR Index Rotation ETF (NYSE Arca: THIR), a fund designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to U.S. large-cap equities while dynamically managing volatility through a proprietary risk-on/risk-off strategy.

THIR seeks to replicate the performance of the THOR SDQ Rotation Index (the “Index”), which evaluates trends and volatility in major U.S. stock indexes–S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and NASDAQ 100 — on a weekly basis. Through a rules-based algorithm, the fund adjusts its allocation between these indexes. In periods of significant market volatility, THIR aims to defensively raise tranches of cash or even move 100% into money markets, helping investors weather downturns.

“We’re excited to introduce the THOR Index Rotation ETF to address the growing demand for investment solutions that prioritize risk management without sacrificing growth potential,” said Bradley Roth. “THIR seeks to provide a disciplined approach to staying invested in large-cap equities while automatically adjusting to changing market conditions and seeks to provide reduced downside participation. We’ve also designed the strategy and holdings to be simple and transparent — so much so that it is easily explainable to investors providing them with the knowledge and confidence to remain invested through market fluctuations.”

THIR is an index-based ETF that uses a replication strategy that seeks to invest at least 80% of its assets in securities within the Index. The fund rebalances weekly and dynamically rotates between growth and value stocks based on programmatic signals, allowing investors to automatically adjust their exposure without the need for active management. Note that the Index’s periodic rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover.

For more information about THIR, visit thorfunds.com.

About THOR Financial Technologies, LLC

THOR Financial Technologies, LLC provides investment solutions that deploys portfolios in a more intelligent way with a main focus on managing risk. THOR supports forward-thinking financial advisors and investors who believe cutting edge research is essential to access differentiated and productive investment technology.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund(s) carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund(s). You may obtain a prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus by visiting thorfunds.com or calling 800-974-6964. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

All investments are subject to risks, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the objectives of any strategy or fund will be achieved or will be successful.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.The Fund is newly formed and has no operating history for investors to evaluate. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in one or more sectors when attempting to track the Index and thus will be more susceptible to the risks affecting those sectors. The risk that if the Fund’s strategy for allocating assets among different assets classes does not work as intended, the Fund may not achieve its objective or may underperform other funds with the same or similar investment strategy. The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Index.

The Fund will invest in large capitalization companies. The securities of such companies may underperform other segments of the market because such companies may be less responsive to competitive challenges and opportunities and may be unable to attain high growth rates during periods of economic expansion.

At any time, the Fund may have significant investments in cash or cash equivalents. When a substantial portion of a portfolio is held in cash or cash equivalents, there is the risk that the value of the cash account, including interest, will not keep pace with inflation, thus reducing purchasing power over time.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETF’s are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the fund. These risks could include authorized participant risk, ETF structure risk, index calculation agent risk, models and data risk, passive investment risk, portfolio turnover risk, securities market risk, and smaller fund risk. For a complete description of the Fund’s principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.