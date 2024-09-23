MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, today announces a continuation of its six year strategic partnership with Paradigm, an accountable specialty care management organization, to support the Limb Loss and Preservation Registry (LLPR®). The LLPR is a crucial national repository of clinical data designed to improve the quality of care and outcomes for individuals living with limb loss and limb difference. By gathering comprehensive data over time, the registry provides valuable insights and benchmarks that inform best practices and enhance patient care.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Paradigm, whose commitment to value-based, outcomes-driven care impeccably aligns with the mission of LLPR,” says Shawn Murphy, vice president, TLI, and acting interim executive director, LLPR. “This collaboration enhances our ability to drive innovation and improve health outcomes for those living with limb loss and limb difference."

The combined expertise of TLI and Paradigm will focus on several key areas to enhance patient care and outcomes, including:

Developing and refining data-driven approaches to care for individuals with severe limb injuries.

Establishing benchmarks and best practices that improve the quality of life and functional outcomes for limb loss patients.

Leveraging comprehensive data to support ongoing research and innovation in limb loss and preservation.

Michael Choo, MD, chief medical officer, Workers’ Compensation, Paradigm, points to the value of LLPR in supporting Paradigm’s highest priority to achieve better outcomes for patients with catastrophic and complex injuries. Dr. Choo’s extensive background in clinical operations, outcomes research and development, coupled with Paradigm’s pioneering efforts in value-based care since 1991, make this partnership a powerful alliance in the realm of specialty care management.

"With over 30 years of providing value-based outcomes-driven care management, we know the vital importance of embracing a data-guided approach to care,” says Dr. Choo. “Paradigm is proud to support the LLPR, a national longitudinal clinical data repository that operates as a principal resource for ongoing care effectiveness, insights and benchmarks necessary to support individuals with severe limb injuries across the country."