OVERLAND PARK, Kan. & OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

As utilities across North America work toward a more sustainable and resilient energy future, they are met with challenges in aging infrastructure, rapid supply and demand shift, and complex technology transformations. To address these challenges, industry leaders have formed the Total Grid Orchestration (TGO) Alliance.

Founding members of the TGO Alliance include Black & Veatch, CPS Energy, Essex Power, Hydro Ottawa Limited, Landis+Gyr, Public Service of New Mexico, PUC Services, Inc., Rappahannock, Uplight and Think Labs. The alliance is open to utilities and technology companies that share the TGO Alliance vision of orchestrating the grid to deliver the energy transition.

The alliance has been established as a collaborative forum to develop an industrywide framework for grid orchestration across planning, engineering and operation. The TGO Alliance will work on new approaches to systemwide coordination, situational awareness and risk management across the entire grid, enabling alignment and integration between near-term operational decisions and long-term planning.

“TGO is a timely effort to bridge traditional boundaries of generation, transmission and distribution in the power sector to ensure we reduce system inefficiencies as we work to support and deliver the energy transition,” said Guillaume Paradis, chief operating officer of Hydro Ottawa Limited and co-chair of the TGO Alliance. “Although market mechanisms will be important to support and respond to the broad growth in energy demand, we must also ensure energy decision making is done in consideration of all potential value-creating options and avoid optimizing at the local level and delivering sub-optimal results for customers.”

“Our goal in forming this alliance with power utilities and technology solution providers is to optimize the electric grid to deliver better outcomes through a balanced and scalable approach,” said Joe Zhou, vice president and senior managing director for Black & Veatch, and co-chair of the TGO Alliance. “This alliance has been formed to optimize grid lifecycle management and bridge the gap between planning and operations to support the energy transition and ensure a reliable and sustainable grid. By joining forces with utilities across the U.S. and Canada, each member has a sounding board for the challenges they face, along with a space to share knowledge and move the industry forward.”

The TGO Alliance strives to inform and improve integrated planning and operational capabilities across generation, transmission, distribution and behind-the-meter assets to maximize distributed and variable energy supply and demand optimization.

“Electrification is driving demand on the grid, and smart products can be part of the solution, but today’s energy ecosystem limits the fully optimized participation of behind-the-meter assets,” said Jennifer Kent, vice president of research, Parks Associates. “This new initiative is much needed in the marketplace to help define and incorporate new standards, and solutions across the industry to enable the required orchestration.”

Editor’s Notes:

For utilities and other companies interested in learning more about the TGO Alliance, visit TGOAlliance.org , or reach out to TGO Alliance Manager, Kayleigh HasBrouck, at HasBrouckK@bv.com .

About the Total Grid Orchestration Alliance

Member Quotes:

Essex Power

“We must align with the pace of the energy transition – it is here and fueled by the customers we serve. Local hydro utilities are ready and waiting to meet the changing nature of this energy landscape. We have the plan, and it is the time to enable us to actively contribute to a sustainable and economically prosperous future for all” - John Avdoulos, President and CEO