Transfr Inc., the leading provider of virtual reality (VR) career training and exploration simulations, today announced the launch of 14 simulations that for the first time give Spanish-speaking students access to exploring careers in high-growth industries using VR.

Now school districts, local governments and community programs can implement Transfr to support career exploration for more than five million Spanish-speaking students in U.S. public schools, as well as millions of adult learners in ESL and VESL programs that are seeking a pathway to high-paying careers.

The new Spanish-language VR simulations allow learners to explore jobs like Solar Technician, Registered Nurse, Semiconductor Manufacturing Technician and Network Technician.

“Kannapolis City Schools is experiencing significant growth in its Hispanic population, which now represents 41 percent of the district,” said Ashlyn Ozment, Career Development Coordinator at Kannapolis Middle School in North Carolina. “With Transfr’s Spanish-language simulations, we can now empower our growing population of Spanish-speaking students to explore and prepare for in-demand careers that offer upward mobility. This is a crucial step in ensuring all of our students have the resources they need to succeed.”

Transfr has also expanded its Career Exploration portfolio pathways to help learners better understand and get exposed to in-demand, high-growth jobs that don't require a four-year degree, such as Financial Analyst, Robotics Specialist, CDL Truck Driver and Radiologic Technologist. Once learners discover and explore their career interests, they can train for a job via the more than 300 interactive training simulations across all 16 career clusters in Transfr’s immersive learning environment or enroll in a program to become certified in the necessary skills.

“More and more Americans need new pathways to upward mobility,” said Bharani Rajakumar, founder and CEO of Transfr. “This expansion of our VR career exploration catalog brings new opportunities to educators, learners and communities who have not previously had access to high-tech tools, training and support. Transfr will continue to lead the market with solutions to enable the workforce of the future to meet the huge demand for trained workers across emerging and growing industries.”

In addition, Transfr has launched a Career Exploration curriculum resource that provides an easy-to-use framework for integrating VR simulations into a Career Exploration learning program. Built by teachers for teachers, the resource contains daily lesson plans, instructional guides, and student resources so it can be customized based on students’ needs and class schedules.

"Transfr's new curriculum resource contains some of the best-designed instructional guides, lesson plans and student resources I've ever seen," said Eddie Aldarelli, Superintendent of Edison Township Public Schools in New Jersey. "We've already started to use the resource to help teachers integrate Transfr Career Exploration VR simulations into our existing learning program – and to better engage students as they identify career pathways that meet their interests."

