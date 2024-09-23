LEANDER, Texas & TOMBALL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Tricon Residential, a Blackstone Real Estate portfolio company, along with its residents, partners and local leaders, celebrated the grand opening of two new built-to-rent communities in Texas: Tricon Bryson in Leander and Tricon Willow Creek in Tomball. Developed in partnership with HHS Residential, a division of Plano-based Highland Homes, these communities will expand housing supply in the Austin and Houston metropolitan areas by adding 303 new, high-quality single-family rental homes. The homes offer thoughtfully designed floor plans featuring three and four bedrooms, attached two-car garages, fully fenced backyards and sought-after community amenities, with the benefit of Tricon’s industry-leading on-site maintenance and professional property management.

“Tricon is proud to add much-needed housing supply to the Austin and Houston areas, developing new single-family home communities in the neighborhoods where people most want to live,” said Andy Carmody, Senior Managing Director and Head of Sustainability at Tricon Residential. “Tricon Bryson and Tricon Willow Creek will enhance the supply and diversity of high-quality homes, at prices well below the cost of owning, for families in communities with quality schools, easy access to employment centers and local amenities.”

Tricon is on track to deliver 1,000 new build-to-rent homes in the U.S. in 2024 and has another 1,000 build-to-rent homes under development and scheduled to open in 2025.

About Tricon Bryson:

Tricon Bryson is a charming neighborhood of 155 single-family rental homes located at 440 Raglands Road, within the award-winning master-planned community of Bryson in Leander, just north of Austin.

The community features six thoughtfully designed floor plans with an open concept offering three- and four-bedroom options, state-of-the-art technology and outdoor amenities, including a resort-style pool, river splash pad, fire pit, playground, dog park, fishing pond and more.

Every home includes a gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a two-car garage, optional EV chargers and a fully fenced backyard.

The community is conveniently located near Austin Community College, major employers, shopping centers, outdoor recreation, the Leander CapMetro light rail station and more.

The project developer is Johnson Development, and the builder is HHS Residential.

About Tricon Willow Creek:

Located in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball at 9835 Willow Creek Commerce Dr, Tricon Willow Creek offers 148 single-family rental homes.

Tricon Willow Creek features four open-concept floor plans with three- and four-bedroom options. Every home includes a gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an attached two-car garage, a fully fenced backyard and smart home technology.