Tricon Residential, a Blackstone Real Estate portfolio company, along with its residents, partners and local leaders, celebrated the grand opening of two new built-to-rent communities in Texas: Tricon Bryson in Leander and Tricon Willow Creek in Tomball. Developed in partnership with HHS Residential, a division of Plano-based Highland Homes, these communities will expand housing supply in the Austin and Houston metropolitan areas by adding 303 new, high-quality single-family rental homes. The homes offer thoughtfully designed floor plans featuring three and four bedrooms, attached two-car garages, fully fenced backyards and sought-after community amenities, with the benefit of Tricon’s industry-leading on-site maintenance and professional property management.
“Tricon is proud to add much-needed housing supply to the Austin and Houston areas, developing new single-family home communities in the neighborhoods where people most want to live,” said Andy Carmody, Senior Managing Director and Head of Sustainability at Tricon Residential. “Tricon Bryson and Tricon Willow Creek will enhance the supply and diversity of high-quality homes, at prices well below the cost of owning, for families in communities with quality schools, easy access to employment centers and local amenities.”
Tricon is on track to deliver 1,000 new build-to-rent homes in the U.S. in 2024 and has another 1,000 build-to-rent homes under development and scheduled to open in 2025.
All the homes in Tricon Bryson and Tricon Willow Creek are professionally managed by Tricon Residential, offering a virtually maintenance-free lifestyle supported by a caring on-site team. In addition, as part of Tricon’s commitment to supporting its residents, Tricon Bryson and Tricon Willow Creek residents will also have access to Tricon Vantage, a suite of resources designed to help them realize their financial goals and enhance their financial well-being. These include credit building support, financial literacy programs, and individualized financial coaching services.
Rob Harper, Head of Blackstone Real Estate Asset Management Americas, said: “Together with Tricon, we are building on our work as a quality housing provider. This week, we’re excited to announce the opening of two new communities with over 300 homes in the Austin and Houston metropolitan areas. We’re thrilled that Tricon is adding more options to the housing supply and working as a true partner with the communities we serve."
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon’s culture and business philosophy. We provide high-quality rental housing options for families across the United States and in Toronto, Canada through our technology-enabled operating platform and dedicated on-the-ground operating teams. Our development programs are also delivering thousands of new rental homes and apartments as part of our commitment to help solve the housing supply shortage. At Tricon, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life’s potential. For more information, visit www.triconresidential.com.
