Trident Group (Bombay Stock Exchange 521064), a $2 billion (market cap) global home textile manufacturer, is set to garner a larger share of the $202 billion US home furnishing market, with a focus on bed and bath linens. The company showcased an expansive range of its latest collections at its New York showroom during the prestigious NY Home Fashion Market Week.

With 62% of its revenue generated from exports and 39% from the US market, Trident is investing heavily in production capabilities and sustainability initiatives. The company has made significant capital investments to modernize production facilities and has partnered with Green Story for life cycle assessments.

Trident's Market Week presentation, themed "By the Fireplace," highlighted bedding and bath collections that blend traditional craftsmanship, modern design, and sustainable innovation. The event also marked Trident's expansion into brand development, featuring a portfolio of in-house brands designed to meet the evolving needs of diverse customer segments. Featured brands included Ecru Collective, representing the trend of relaxed luxury, and Terrace & Co., catering to the demand for American-grown cotton and nature-inspired design elements.

"We are thrilled to showcase our latest collections at Market Week, which demonstrate our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction," said Julie McKenzie, CEO of Trident US. "The response to our latest collections has been overwhelmingly positive, with sales up by 71% respectively with our key customers in Q1 FY25. We're excited about the opportunities ahead as we expand our presence in this key market."

Trident has earned prestigious accreditations, including the TQM initiative by American Society for Quality (ASQ), NABL accreditation for its quality lab, and Intertek certification for its bath linen business, demonstrating its commitment to delivering premium and high-quality products. These accreditations underscore Trident's focus on quality and innovation, driving trust with US retailers and consumers. Trident has been granted a patent by United States Patent Office for “Process for Manufacturing Air Rich Yarn and Air Rich Fabric.” The grant of this patent provides further recognition of the quality of the innovation being carried out by Trident.

Trident Limited is an Indian (BSE listed) global player - vertically integrated Textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen), Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and Chemical manufacturer.