Underdog Fantasy, one the fastest-growing sports gaming and media companies in the U.S., today was recognized as the number 15 company on LinkedIn’s 2024 Top Startups list in the United States, alongside startups recognized for employment growth, engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent. This marks the second consecutive year Underdog has made LinkedIn’s top startups list. Underdog is the only sports gaming company to make the list in 2024, and is the only sports gaming company to make LinkedIn’s list since Underdog’s founding in 2020. LinkedIn’s full list of top 50 startups can be found here.

LinkedIn’s annual startup rankings are based on LinkedIn data across four categories: employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement within the company and its employees; and incoming talent from LinkedIn’s Top Companies list. To be eligible, companies must be fully independent, privately held, have 50 or more full-time employees, be five years old or younger and be headquartered in the United States.

“Underdog was founded with innovation at its core, and we have a relentless focus on one mission: build new products that make sports more fun for fans, and we are building faster and faster every day,” said Jeremy Levine, founder and CEO of Underdog Fantasy. “We are seeing the results, and so are those in the industry who know and it’s why we’ve seen a flood of top talent from some of the biggest companies in our industry and beyond come to Underdog in the last year. We are extremely proud of what we have built and this recognition from LinkedIn is a testament to the work put in by everyone at Underdog.”

This past year has seen Underdog expand its fantasy sports offerings, now played in 41 states, and launch its first sports betting app, in the state of North Carolina, with plans to add more sports betting states. Underdog continues to see massive growth in its highly successful media content network, which now boasts the fifth-largest daily sports show in the U.S., across all platforms, and has seen major additions this year to its roster of programs, including a partnership with eight-time Super Bowl Champion coach Bill Belichick.

A steady influx of sports gaming veterans and innovators from top operators have joined Underdog this year to lead and execute the company’s massive ambitions, and today’s ranking from LinkedIn only further confirms the company’s position as an emerging leader in the industry.

About Underdog Fantasy

Underdog Fantasy, one of the fastest-growing sports gaming and media companies in the country, was founded in 2020 to build games and content to make sports more fun for fans in America. Underdog’s core belief: there’s so much more to be built for sports fans in America. Underdog’s products give sports lovers the best way to safely and responsibly enjoy fun, approachable sports games. The company offers fantasy sports games; licensed sports betting; and a diverse sports media network featuring former professional athletes, coaches, analysts and the fastest breaking news. Underdog is built for and by sports fans to make sports more fun. For more information, visit underdogfantasy.com.