WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety supplies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Rooney as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective September 30, 2024.

Rooney has extensive knowledge and experience in large-scale B2B route-based operations. Over her twenty-five plus year career, she has held operational and leadership roles of increasing responsibility. Her most recent position was as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Waste Management, a $20 billion public company. Rooney is returning to her roots and will oversee UniFirst’s day-to-day operations, focusing on driving growth, enhancing customer service excellence, and executing operational efficiencies. Her innovative leadership style, systematic approach, and strong customer focus have consistently yielded outstanding results throughout her career.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to the team," said Steve Sintros, CEO of UniFirst. "Her partnership and ability to effect positive change will be critical as we continue to evolve. Alongside her deep operational experience, her talent and passion for empowering workforces to succeed fit like a glove with our culture and our promise to always deliver for our customers and our employees.”

In addition, the company has announced that Michael Croatti, Executive Vice President, will transition from his current role in November of 2024. UniFirst acknowledges the significant contributions of Croatti, who has played an integral role in the company’s success over his 35-year career. Croatti, the son of former UniFirst CEO Ron Croatti, has been a leader in maintaining relationships with customers and within the industry. Though stepping down as a full-time executive with the company to spend more time with his family, Croatti expects to remain involved in a consulting capacity for a period of time, collaborating with Sintros on key customer and industry partnerships.

"This decision comes after much reflection," said Croatti. "For the past 35 years, UniFirst has been more than just a workplace – it has been a family. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together."

Sintros expressed gratitude for Croatti’s continued involvement, saying, “Michael has been an invaluable part of our team and has contributed immensely to our company’s success. We are grateful for his continued involvement as a consultant and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”