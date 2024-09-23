PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

University of Phoenix is pleased to share that Vice Provost Doris Savron, MBA, Associate Dean Jacquelyn Kelly, Ph.D., and Director of Faculty Training and Development C. Tahnja Wilson, MBA, will join the proceedings of the sold-out Convergence: Credential Innovation in Higher Education conference, September 30 – October 2 in New Orleans, LA. The annual event is presented jointly by UPCEA and AACRAO, organizations committed to the development and implementation of innovative credentials and brings together key stakeholders to define and develop institutional strategy with respect to alternative credentials.

Savron, who was appointed to the Convergence Advisory Board last year, highlights the event as a key forum for advancing credential innovation. “As higher education adapts to a rapidly evolving workforce, this conference enables leaders to develop alternative credentials that deliver real value,” Savron shares. “Learners can showcase their skills in real time, and employers can confidently verify those skills. By fostering collaboration and sharing best practices, we can create credentialing systems that truly meet the needs of today's learners and employers."

Savron will co-present the session titled, “Delivering Comprehensive and Meaningful Credentials through Standards and Credential Wallet Partnerships.” During the session, Savron will discuss how institutions can use standards like Comprehensive Learner Records (CLR) to deliver student records in verifiable, quantifiable formats. The session will include an example of University of Phoenix’s implementation and a demonstration of how these records can be integrated into a Talent Passport, allowing students to present their credentials to employers.

Kelly will present a four-phased approach developed by University of Phoenix to close the academia-to-industry skills gap . Her session, “Academia and Industry Convergence: A Process for Leveraging Industry Advisory Councils in Programming, AI, and Skills Mapping,” will examine the ways in which the University integrates employer-demanded skills and AI proficiencies into curricula by collaborating with an Industry Advisory Council. “As we strive to close the gap between academia and industry, our focus is on equipping students with skills that are relevant and future-facing,” Kelly shares. “By collaborating with industry leaders and integrating AI skills into our curricula, we help ensure that our graduates are ready to meet dynamic workspaces where technology plays a significant role." The comprehensive program map, which Kelly will discuss during her session, serves as a model for aligning academic outcomes with industry needs.

Wilson’s presentation, “ Empowering Faculty Excellence: A Roadmap to Effective Digital Credentialing,” will provide a step-by-step guide to launching a digital credentialing program for faculty. The faculty program is designed to recognize faculty achievements, enhance student learning, and promote continuous improvement within the university. The discussion will focus on actionable insights for developing a program that recognizes faculty achievements and enhances the educational experience for students, creating a culture of continuous improvement and recognition within the university setting.

“Empowering faculty through digital credentials not only recognizes their achievements but also elevates the educational experience for our students,” Wilson states. “At University of Phoenix, we believe that faculty excellence and continuous improvement are essential to fostering an innovative and inclusive learning environment. I am proud that our best advancements serve both faculty and students, ensuring that everyone has the tools necessary to thrive.”

Savron serves as Vice Provost of Colleges, Assessment and Curriculum, overseeing the strategy for the University’s academic programs and curriculum design, institutional assessment and faculty. Her role includes oversight of strategy for degree, certificate and course offerings, design of curriculum and student learning outcomes for the University. Savron works collaboratively with her team members to innovate academic solutions that enable the University to provide exceptional student experiences and learning environments to support student success. In her tenure with University of Phoenix she has served as associate faculty, campus vice president, regional Vice president of student services, and college operations. She was appointed to the advisory council for UPCEA and AACRAO’s inaugural 2023 Convergence Conference focused on the emerging field of alternative credentials in Higher Education, and in 2024 to the UPCEA Council for Credential Innovation leadership. Savron is often sought out as a speaker for her expertise on mapping relevant skills in programs and building an infrastructure to support career tools in curriculum design, micro credentialing and other innovations in curriculum, presenting most recently at Jobs for the Future Horizons Summit. She earned her MBA from Cleveland State University and is completing her doctorate in management in organizational leadership.

Kelly is an Associate Dean at University of Phoenix in the College of General Studies. She has more than 15 years of experience in science and math education, with expertise in translating science and math education research into practice at institutions of higher education. Kelly has dedicated her work to scaling and sustaining research-based practice in math, science and engineering education. She has been principal investigator and co-principal investigator of multiple federal grant projects to develop science education support for rural area K-12 teachers and to develop student government science officer roles in middle and high schools. Her previous positions include secondary and postsecondary science teaching, teacher evaluator for the county education service agency, and program director for professional development programs for science and math educators. Kelly earned her doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction with a specialization in Science Education from Arizona State University. Her master's degree is in Materials Science and Engineering from Arizona State University. Her undergraduate degree is in Physics and Chemistry from California State University, San Marcos.

Wilson is the Director of Faculty Training and Development at University of Phoenix where she helps drive innovation and support excellence for faculty. Her professional accomplishments include leading the redesign of in-person courses for online delivery at Arizona State University, as well as playing a pivotal role in the creation of the Starbucks Global Academy, using open-source platforms and open educational resources. Additionally, she developed and managed the online student orientation program for the Starbucks College Achievement Plan, leading to improved student satisfaction, retention, and GPA, while reducing withdrawals for first-generation students and those pursuing degree completion. Since joining University of Phoenix in 2019, she has led initiatives in faculty training and development, with research interests in artificial intelligence, games in learning, and personalized education. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Washington, a master's in international management from Thunderbird, and an MBA from Arizona State University.

