Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Vanqua Bio to Participate in Upcoming Scientific Conferences

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanqua Bio, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it will participate in the following scientific conferences:

Grand Challenges in Parkinson’s Disease Symposium, September 23-24, Grand Rapids, MI Vanqua Bio Poster Presentation Information: Title: A Validated Glucocerebrosidase Activity Assay Enables Measurement of in Vivo Target Engagement of Allosteric GCase Activators Session date and time: Monday, September 23, 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET Presenter: Daniel Ysselstein, Ph.D., Vice President, Biology, Vanqua Bio

The International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders ®, September 27-October 1, Philadelphia, PA Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR) and Leiden University Medical Centre (LUMC), Leiden, the Netherlands and Vanqua Bio Presentation Information: Title: Inter- and Intra-day Variability in β-Glucocerebrosidase Activity and Pathway Biomarkers in Healthy Volunteers and Patients with Parkinson’s Disease with a GBA1 Mutation Session date and time: Sunday, September 29, 1-3 p.m. ET Presenter: Jurrian van der Valk, CHDR, LUMC

About Vanqua Bio Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chicago, Vanqua Bio is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our technology platform utilizes human genetics and patient-derived neuronal cells to identify, validate, and clinically translate novel disease pathways associated with lysosomal dysfunction or aberrant activation of the innate immune system. Initially, we are targeting glucocerebrosidase (GCase) as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Additional programs address overactivation of the innate immune system in central and peripheral neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, go to  www.vanquabio.com.

Media Contact Alyssa Paldo FINN Partners alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

