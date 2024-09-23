Vanqua Bio to Participate in Upcoming Scientific Conferences

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanqua Bio, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it will participate in the following scientific conferences:

Grand Challenges in Parkinson’s Disease Symposium, September 23-24, Grand Rapids, MI Vanqua Bio Poster Presentation Information: Title: A Validated Glucocerebrosidase Activity Assay Enables Measurement of in Vivo Target Engagement of Allosteric GCase Activators Session date and time: Monday, September 23, 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET Presenter: Daniel Ysselstein, Ph.D., Vice President, Biology, Vanqua Bio

The International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders ®, September 27-October 1, Philadelphia, PA Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR) and Leiden University Medical Centre (LUMC), Leiden, the Netherlands and Vanqua Bio Presentation Information: Title: Inter- and Intra-day Variability in β-Glucocerebrosidase Activity and Pathway Biomarkers in Healthy Volunteers and Patients with Parkinson’s Disease with a GBA1 Mutation Session date and time: Sunday, September 29, 1-3 p.m. ET Presenter: Jurrian van der Valk, CHDR, LUMC