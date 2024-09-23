Virgin Atlantic Turns to FLYR for Ancillary Revenue Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR, the technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the airline industry, today announced that Virgin Atlantic, Britain’s only Five Star Global Airline, is using FLYR Ancillary Revenue Management to automate and optimize revenue for seating. Virgin Atlantic has been leveraging FLYR for the last 18 months, establishing a dynamic pricing model that responds to a range of variables including route, seat zone, and traveler demand – increasing conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

A leading airline with customer experience at its core, Virgin Atlantic has been an innovator since its founding in 1984. Back then, Virgin Atlantic was a tiny airline with big aspirations to shake things up – and they have done just that every step of the way. Holding the imagination of the traveling public, Virgin Atlantic is always seeking new ways to elevate and optimize the travel experience for its fleet that serves 30-plus destinations across 4 continents, and more than 5 million annual passengers.

Realizing that the opportunities to innovate start long before check-in, Virgin Atlantic began searching for a solution to optimize ancillary revenue for seating. With limited data on variably-priced ancillary purchases and a range of aircraft and cabin configurations, Virgin Atlantic needed a flexible, data-driven solution that could optimize seat pricing and availability, while ensuring a seamless and personalized experience for every passenger.

Virgin Atlantic turned to FLYR to automate and optimize ancillary revenue for seating using deep learning, an advanced form of artificial intelligence. Virgin Atlantic has experienced more than 10 percent uplift in seating revenue with FLYR’s dynamic, AI-based optimization for seats.

“Providing the best experience possible for our passengers is core to everything we do at Virgin Atlantic,” said Juha Jarvinen, CCO, Virgin Atlantic. “We are ecstatic with the revenue uplift we have seen using FLYR already, in addition to the optimized offerings and experience we continue to provide for our passengers.”

Insights from FLYR have allowed Virgin Atlantic to better understand the customer seat needs for each route, as well as the interdependencies between seats, ticket prices, and other ancillaries. With FLYR’s comprehensive Ancillary Revenue Management, Virgin Atlantic now has the flexible solution needed to optimize the passenger experience.

“At the heart of our partnership with FLYR is a shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We’ve appreciated their forward-thinking, data-driven approach to ancillary revenue management and total offer optimization over the last 18 months. Going from a static pricing system to a dynamic, near-automatic one that is powered by machine learning feels like a leap into the future, and we’re excited to explore what else is possible with FLYR,” said Dominic Kennedy, SVP, Revenue Management, Distribution and Holidays, Virgin Atlantic.