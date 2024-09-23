IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Vizient, Inc. announced its continuing education program (CE) has received four-year accreditation status from Joint Accreditation for Interprofessional Continuing Education (IPCE), the gold standard for continuing education (CE) programs serving the healthcare profession. Vizient’s program received its last four-year accreditation in 2020.

IPCE accreditation status assures health professionals and the public that CE offerings meet the standards of Joint Accreditation’s co-founding accreditors - the Accreditation Council of Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). In 2023, only 169 CE providers held Joint Accreditation status.

“We are proud to be found 100% compliant with all of the core Joint Accreditation criteria,” said Marilu Kelly, MSN, RN, NPD-BC, CHCP, Director, Continuing Education, Vizient. “Interprofessional education is a critical component of healthcare and is necessary for effective improvement of collaborative practice and health outcomes.”

Vizient offers over 500 accredited CE activities annually to its provider clients throughout the United States for their staff including nurses, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, physicians and quality leaders. Vizient’s CE program builds bridges with stakeholders across the healthcare team with educational offerings focusing on leadership, operations and clinical topics that improve the skills and performance of the healthcare team which lead to better patient outcomes.

