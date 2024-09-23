DAVENPORT, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Just in time for fall, Von Maur Department Store and L.L.Bean are teaming up to bring the iconic outfitter’s merchandise to Von Maur stores across the country. Starting this fall, the company’s stores and online channels will begin offering the latest assortment of L.L.Bean favorites for men, women and kids, including select outerwear, clothing, footwear and accessories.

The two private, family-owned companies have each been in business for well over a century. Building upon their shared commitment to unwavering quality, world-class service, and deep care for customers and employees, the renowned retailers will work together to offer an exciting mix of mainstay and in-season L.L.Bean products for Von Maur shoppers. This includes classic and popular items such as “Boat and Tote” bags, “Wicked Good” slippers and moccasins, as well as a wide array of fleece, flannels, jackets, activewear, sleepwear and more.

“For more than 150 years, we have prided ourselves on the company we keep,” said Jim von Maur, president and fourth-generation leader of Von Maur Department Stores. “With L.L.Bean, we share a kindred spirit grounded in offering great products delivered with great service. We are thrilled this iconic American company will offer Von Maur shoppers a new way to outfit their family’s active lifestyle through their high-quality and reasonably priced products.”

“Wholesale partnerships continue to be an important part of how we make the L.L.Bean brand accessible to customers across the U.S. and advance our purpose of enabling people to experience the restorative power of being outside,” said Charlie Bruder, Vice President of Wholesale at L.L.Bean. “As we evaluate potential wholesale partnerships through our brand lens, Von Maur’s retail expertise, values, and commitment to customer service made it feel like a natural fit for L.L.Bean.”

Named by Newsweek as “America’s Best Department Store” three straight years, Von Maur has long been known for its outstanding selection of premium brands, specialty apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts. Von Maur is also widely regarded for its superior customer service, including an interest-free charge card, flexible return policy, free gift wrapping, and shipping services. Von Maur currently operates 37 department stores in 15 states and will open two new stores - at South Hills Village in Pittsburgh, Pa. (Fall 2024) and at West Acres Mall in Fargo, N.D. (Spring 2025), continuing the 152-year-old retailer’s strategic national growth strategy. In addition to its two new planned locations, Von Maur is also in the midst of an extensive, multi-phased, $100 million renovation of its stores over the next five years.

About Von Maur

Von Maur Department Stores was founded in 1872 in downtown Davenport, Iowa. In addition to its retail stores, the company operates a 120,000 square foot E-Commerce facility that drives its successful online business. Von Maur, which has been named America’s Best Department Store by Newsweek for three consecutive years, features products from leading brands such as Bobbi Brown, Rhone, UNRL, Good Good, Vuori, Peter Millar, TravisMathew, Hammitt, Varley, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch and Liverpool Los Angeles among many others. For more information on Von Maur and its exceptional shopping experience both in store and online, please visit www.vonmaur.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X/Twitter.

About L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In 2023, L.L.Bean donated over $6 million to outdoor and community-enriching organizations focused on increasing access to and inclusivity in the outdoors. L.L.Bean operates 57 stores in 19 states across the United States, along with 22 stores in Japan and 13 stores in Canada, in partnership with Jaytex Group. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year.