Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

East central Spokane County in northeastern Washington...

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 450 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of

Harrison, or 16 miles southeast of Spokane Valley, moving northeast

at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. Areas of blowing

dust producing brief visibility reductions near one

quarter mile.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Dalton Gardens, Hayden

Lake, Fourth Of July Pass, Rockford, Fernan Lake Village, Huetter,

Beauty Creek Campground, and Wolf Creek Campground.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 5 and 30.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 405 and 441.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN STEVENS COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN BONNER...NORTHWESTERN KOOTENAI...NORTHEASTERN

SPOKANE AND SOUTHEASTERN PEND OREILLE COUNTIES...

At 452 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of

Chattaroy, or 17 miles northwest of Rathdrum, moving northeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Priest River, Newport, Spirit Lake, Athol, Oldtown, Elk, Mount

Spokane, Sacheen Lake, Laclede, Dalkena, Blanchard, Diamond Lake,

Bead Lake Campground, and South Skookum Lake Campground.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 450 and 451.

U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 10.

U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 317 and 334.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather


