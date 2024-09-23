WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN STEVENS COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN BONNER...NORTHWESTERN KOOTENAI...NORTHEASTERN

SPOKANE AND SOUTHEASTERN PEND OREILLE COUNTIES...

At 452 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of

Chattaroy, or 17 miles northwest of Rathdrum, moving northeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Priest River, Newport, Spirit Lake, Athol, Oldtown, Elk, Mount

Spokane, Sacheen Lake, Laclede, Dalkena, Blanchard, Diamond Lake,

Bead Lake Campground, and South Skookum Lake Campground.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 450 and 451.

U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 10.

U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 317 and 334.

