WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Spokane WA
538 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Stevens and
east central Ferry Counties through 615 PM PDT...
At 538 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles southeast of Sherman Pass, or 57 miles east of Omak, moving
northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Colville, Kettle Falls, Marcus, Lake Ellen Campground, Arden, Twin
Lakes, Inchelium, Gifford, Orin, and Rice.
This includes U.S. Highway 395 in Washington between mile markers 221
and 246.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
LAT...LON 4820 11833 4832 11851 4873 11809 4851 11769
TIME...MOT...LOC 0038Z 222DEG 40KT 4837 11826
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
