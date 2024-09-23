WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

538 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Stevens and

east central Ferry Counties through 615 PM PDT...

At 538 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles southeast of Sherman Pass, or 57 miles east of Omak, moving

northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.