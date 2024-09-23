Welcoming Three New Bowsprit Laureates at The Honours 2024 in Monaco

MONACO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

On the eve of the Monaco Yacht Show 2024, the second annual edition of The Honours celebrated three exceptional individuals making significant contributions within and beyond the superyachting community. This year's prestigious Bowsprit award recognised Frédéric Jousset, art philanthropist and creator of the first boat museum; Nick Entwisle, founder of Yachting Gives Back; and renowned explorer Mike Horn, leader of the Pangaea X project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924698816/en/

Honourees of the 2024 Bowsprit award: Frédéric Jousset, art philanthropist and creator of the first boat museum; Nick Entwisle, founder of Yachting Gives Back; and renowned explorer Mike Horn, leader of the Pangaea X project. (Graphic: The Superyacht Life Foundation)

Organised by The Superyacht Life Foundation and Monaco Yacht Show, The Honours showcases these laureates' extraordinary achievements and their embodiment of purpose-driven leadership that brings positive change to the industry and wider society. With almost 300 nominees this year, an expert panel selected honourees whose work exemplifies leadership across various areas, showcasing the transformative influence of the superyachting community.

Spotlight on the Honourees

Frédéric Jousset founder of Art Explora Foundation dedicates himself to democratising access to culture and bringing art to the masses. In 2023, he combined his passions for art and sailing to launch ArtExplorer, the world’s largest catamaran, supporting the foundation’s mission. This floating museum began a two-year Mediterranean voyage in 2024, visiting over 15 destinations to offer free access to "art and artistic experiences." At each stop, a festival village showcases arts, culture, and performances. ArtExplorer has attracted tens of thousands of visitors, many experiencing art for the first time. Supported by the EU, UNESCO, and institutions like the Louvre, Jousset sees ArtExplorer as a movement to expand cultural access beyond traditional museums. “The genesis of ArtExplorer comes from a very simple idea: I think the power of art is such that everyone should be able to experience it. If people don’t turn up to museums, then museums should turn up to them wherever they live. Art just makes us better people!”, says Jousset.

After decades in the superyacht industry, Nick Entwisle created Yachting Gives Back in 2019 to combat hunger and poverty in Mallorca. The charity quickly attracted support from the yachting community, evolving into a well-organised initiative that donates food, clothing, and financial aid to organisations like Mallorca Sense Fam and Associació Tardor. Volunteers from across the industry share Nick’s commitment to connecting communities and reducing waste. Nick shared “Connecting to others is within every yachtie’s heart. I like to think that, through our efforts of garnering support, we’ve been able to build a bridge between two communities: yachting and locals of our island.”

Mike Horn, a South African-born adventurer, has spent over 20 years pushing the limits of exploration, achieving feats like swimming the Amazon, circumnavigating the equator, and trekking from the Arctic Cape to the North Pole. In 2008, he launched Pangaea, a 35-metre sailing vessel, for a 60,000-mile expedition involving youth in environmental and social projects across destinations like Antarctica, India, and Africa. He tells us, “I want young people to explore the world, to experience its wonders up close, and to build a genuine emotional connection to the environment. Nature can take care of humans if we respect and understand it.” His Pangaea X initiative continues this mission, educating the next generation on environmental challenges through the Young Explorers Program, a six-month incubation that empowers young innovators to tackle global issues.

The Honours: An Evening to Experience

The evening celebration took place at Monaco’s Salle des Étoiles where the audience enjoyed inspirational documentaries and on-stage discussions. The Honours was both a celebration, and a platform for fostering deep conversations about the industry's future, environmental stewardship, and the lasting legacy of these exceptional leaders.

“The Honours evening stands as a testament to our community’s unwavering commitment to excellence and positive impact,” says Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director at Monaco Yacht Show. “It is a night where we not only celebrate remarkable achievements but also foster dialogue and connections that inspire lasting change. The passion and commitment of our honourees highlight the innovation and philanthropy that define our industry, and it was a privilege to showcase their remarkable stories.”

Dilan Saraç, Executive Director of The Superyacht Life Foundation, adds: “The stories that we heard this evening about the work of Nick, Frédéric and Mike are truly inspirational and epitomise the reason we created The Honours. Thanks to the generosity of spirit they demonstrate, we can ensure that our industry continues to have a positive impact on the world around us, and we can inspire other people within the industry and beyond to put their best foot forward and create lasting change that can benefit generations to come.”

The 2024 edition was sponsored by Agusta, Feadship, Fred, Jetex, Richard Mille, Sanlorenzo and automotive partner Mercedes-Maybach.

Nominations for the 2025 edition of the Honours will open on 02 December 2024.

For more information, please contact: d.sarac@thesuperyachtlife.com