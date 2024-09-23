ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Wesco, Inc., a family-owned and operated chain of convenience stores in Michigan, has selected RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to unify their space, operations and supply chain planning.

Wesco aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction by increasing product availability, optimizing inventory management, minimizing product spoilage, and implementing automation to empower both central and store-level employees.

The collaboration with Wesco includes a partnership with Logic for the implementation phase, bringing additional retail and technical expertise to ensure a smooth transition and successful delivery.

Previously, Wesco managed their supply chain and space planning with multiple disconnected ERP systems. The shift to RELEX is driven by the need for a more sophisticated and robust tool that supports unified supply chain and space planning. Unlike the fragmented approach of using separate systems for different functions, RELEX automates processes across all functional areas within a single platform. This platform also provides dynamic space and floor planning with store-specific planograms, and addresses specific challenges faced by convenience stores.

Additionally, Wesco will adopt RELEX Mobile Pro, which significantly enhances convenience retail operations by streamlining inventory management, reducing out-of-stocks and spoilage, especially for perishable goods. The tool automates routine tasks, allowing staff to focus on customer service, and provides real-time access to product data, improving decision-making and customer satisfaction.

"We chose RELEX because they deeply understand the convenience store business and are focused on building lasting partnerships,” said George Barnhardt, Vice President - Revenue, Wesco. “We're excited about rolling out RELEX's integrated and unified planning tools across our 55 stores. This step is going to streamline our operations significantly, enhance our customer service, and empower our employees by optimizing our inventory management and reducing spoilage."

“This collaboration is about more than just technology; it's about integrating innovative solutions that will fundamentally enhance Wesco’s operations,” Greg Westrick, Vice President, North America West, RELEX. “Our focus is on delivering measurable improvements in efficiency and performance, ensuring that Wesco continues to serve their customers effectively. We are committed to a long-term partnership that aligns with Wesco's strategic goals, driving value and success throughout their network of stores."

"Working with RELEX and Wesco, our focus is to streamline the implementation process and integrate these new technologies smoothly,” said Andy Winans, Chief Client Officer at Logic. “By applying our retail expertise and deep understanding of RELEX, we’re helping Wesco achieve a higher level of operational efficiency. This collaboration is all about rapidly delivering the business value of the RELEX solutions by getting results that match Wesco’s needs for a better, more unified supply chain and retail operation."

About Wesco, Inc.

Wesco operates 55 convenience stores throughout Michigan, open 24/7/365. Wesco also owns and operates a private distribution center, a bulk fuel and propane business, a private label deli and bakery operation, and 9 Subway locations. With over 1,300 associates, Wesco’s revenues exceed $500 million annually - including nearly 100 million gallons of fuel – and more than 26 million customer visits.

From our earliest days, Wesco has focused on meeting our customers’ needs, and our commitment to customer service continues today. Wesco’s Mission Statement and Unifying Principles are a core component of Wesco, and our associates work to bring those to life day after day.

About Logic

Logic works with the world’s leading retailers to help them move faster, innovate smarter and thrive in the face of retail disruption. Our expert retail business and technology consultants apply Logic’s proven methodologies and unique technology assets to partner with retail executives—from strategy to execution—in delivering on initiatives that drive customer loyalty, boost revenues and margins and help outpace the competition. For more than 25 years, over 150 retailers such as Staples, Ralph Lauren, Total Wine & More, Express, David Yurman, Maurices, Bealls, Bluemercury, Hot Topic, Makro, Alshaya, 7-Eleven, Renner, John Lewis Partnership, The Warehouse Group, and more have counted on Logic to deliver on their most important business outcomes. To learn more, visit logicinfo.com.

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

