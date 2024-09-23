Metallurgical Test Work

Interval Preparation and Assay: A total of 28 drill interval samples, from the Gravel Creek deposit were received on January 18, 2024. Select samples from drill holes WG456 (ranging from 1,792.7' to 2,397') and WG457 (ranging from 1,036.5' to 2,319.2') were used for testing. The interval samples were previously crushed to a nominal 2mm and weighed 0.3 to 7.3 kg each. Select samples (19) were combined in entirety to produce Gravel Creek composite 4991-001.

The entire composite was stage crushed to just passing 1.7mm in size. The -1.7mm composite was thoroughly blended and split to obtain multiple 1.0 kg samples for testing and triplicate 0.25 kg samples for head assay.

The composite was assayed directly in triplicate, using conventional fire assay fusion procedures, to determine gold and silver content. A single cyanide shake analysis was conducted, with and without a “gold spike” leach solution (preg-rob test series). Carbon and sulphur speciation analyses were conducted using Leco/pyrolysis methods. A single multi-element ICP scan was conducted.

Flotation Testing

A total of six rougher flotation tests were conducted on composite 4991-001, at feed sizes ranging from 80%-150µm to 80%-45µm, to evaluate response to flotation and to optimize flotation feed size. The tests were conducted using a bulk sulphide flotation reagent scheme, designed to maximize recoveries of sulphide minerals, gold and silver.

Initially, a scouter rougher flotation test was conducted on a 1 kg sample at an 80%-75µm feed size, to obtain preliminary information concerning response of the ore to flotation treatment. Based on those results, a series of three additional rougher flotation tests (1 kg each) were conducted at feed sizes of 80%-150µm, 80%-106µm and 80%-45µm to optimize feed size. Based on those test results, the 75µm feed size was selected for further testing. A kinetic rougher flotation test was conducted at the 75µm feed size, to establish the relationships between flotation time, mass pull, rougher concentrate grade and recovery. A bulk flotation test (16 kg) was conducted at the 75µm feed size to generate rougher concentrate for cleaner flotation testing. Cleaner flotation tests (3) were conducted on the resulting bulk rougher concentrate to evaluate the potential for increasing concentrate grade by regrinding and cleaner flotation.

The same reagent suite was used for all rougher flotation tests. Flotation was conducted using a Denver laboratory scale flotation unit at 1,200 rpm. Each ground pulp was slurried with grind water to achieve 33% solids (wt/wt) and was conditioned for 5 minutes with 0.25 kg/mt CuSO 4 ∙5H 2 O.

Flotation was conducted in 5 stages with incremental additions of 0.005 kg/mt ore of PAX (potassium amyl xanthate) and 0.010 kg/mt AERO 208 (dithiophosphate) collectors at each stage. Respective total addition of each reagent was 0.025 and 0.050 kg/mt ore. AEROFROTH 65 was used as frother. The pulp was floated at natural pH. For all rougher flotation tests, except for the kinetic test, the 5 stages of concentrate were combined into a rougher concentrate. Those rougher concentrates were dried, weighed and assayed directly to determine gold, silver and sulphide sulphur content.

The five staged rougher concentrate samples generated from the kinetic flotation test (F-5) were each dried, weighed and assayed separately for the same constituents.

In the case of the bulk (16 kg) rougher flotation test (F-6), rougher flotation was conducted in two 8 kg lots, using a larger flotation machine. The rougher concentrates produced from those two tests were combined, dried, weighed and split to obtain three 0.5 kg samples for cleaner flotation testing and 0.2 kg for assay. The combined rougher concentrate was assayed directly to determine gold, silver and sulphide sulphur content. The rougher tails from each 8 kg lot were dried, weighed and assayed separately, in triplicate to determine gold silver and sulphide sulphur content (one sulphide sulphur assay per 8 kg lot). Results presented for rougher flotation test F-6 are based on the average of assay results from the two 8 kg lots (designated F-6A and F-6B).

Cleaner flotation tests (3) were conducted on the rougher concentrate generated from the bulk flotation test (F-6). The tests were conducted on 0.5 kg splits of rougher concentrate after regrinds of 1 minute (polish grind), 45 minutes and 90 minutes. Cleaner flotation was conducted without additional collector or promoter. Frother was added as required. The resulting cleaner concentrates and cleaner tails were dried, weighed and assayed to determine gold, silver and sulphide sulphur content.

For additional information on the Aura Project, please see the Technical Report, which has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) under Western Exploration's issuer profile and on Western Exploration's corporate website ( www.westernexploration.com ).

Cautionary Statements Regarding Estimates of Mineral Resources

This news release uses the terms measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of mineral resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of the inferred mineral resources will ever be upgraded to the category of indicated mineral resource or measured mineral resource. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" (CIM) incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.

Inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. On October 31, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted new mining disclosure rules (" S-K 1300 ") that are more closely aligned with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101, although there are some differences in the two standards. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits contained in this release may not be comparable with information made public by U.S. companies that report in accordance with S-K 1300.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the focus and results of the surface exploration program; the accuracy of results from prior exploration activities conducted at the Aura Project; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Doby George, Wood Gulch and Gravel Creek mineral deposits; future drilling at the Aura Project; the significance of historic exploration activities, results and data; and the ability to expand the existing mineral resources at the Aura Project. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments; the ability to realize upon geological modelling; the ability of Western Exploration to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in respect of the Aura Project; the ability of the Company to complete and publish a pre-feasibility study on the Aura Project and the timing thereof (if at all); the ability to expand mineral resources beyond current mineral resource estimates; the ability to identify mineral reserves on the Aura Project (if at all); the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Western Exploration cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Western Exploration nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Western Exploration does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information made in this news release concerning Western Exploration, please refer to the public disclosure record of Western Exploration, including the management information circular dated November 12, 2021 and the Company's most recent annual and interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, which are available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) under Western Exploration's issuer profile. The forward-looking statements set forth herein concerning Western Exploration reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Western Exploration disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920466506/en/

CONTACT: Darcy Marud

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (775) 329-8119

Email:dmarud@westernexploration.com

Nichole Cowles

Investor Relations

Telephone: (775) 240-4172

Email:nicholecowles@westernexploration.com

KEYWORD: NEVADA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MINING/MINERALS NATURAL RESOURCES

SOURCE: Western Exploration Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/20/2024 07:30 AM/DISC: 09/20/2024 07:32 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920466506/en