WindBorne, the planetary intelligence company that is revolutionizing the way we sense the globe, won a series of new domestic government awards in summer 2024 to further accelerate its AI forecasting technology and enable advanced operational government models. Select highlights:
U.S. Navy Partnership
In July, WindBorne began a six-month contract with the U.S. Navy to expand its record-breaking AI forecast model, WeatherMesh, into subseasonal forecasting and optimize the model for tropical cyclone prediction. This award accelerates:
U.S. Air Force Partnership
WindBorne has also partnered with the U.S. Air Force (the 557th Weather Wing, 16th Weather Squadron, and the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center) to develop AI forecasting solutions that are already outperforming top AI weather models, including Huawei’s Pangu-Weather AI model and Google’s GraphCast.
WeatherMesh Is Revolutionizing Operational Government Forecasts
WindBorne’s deep learning-backed numerical weather prediction model powers accurate weather prediction based on dynamic global weather data in an edge computing environment, bringing the command center to the field.
China’s Pangu-Weather AI model runs significantly faster than legacy models. As AI modeling technology accelerates by the day, it is imperative that the U.S. continue modernizing its own weather prediction solutions.
Public & Commercial Business Expansion
WindBorne’s most recent Department of Defense awards build upon previous contracts with the Air Force and Navy and complements its ongoing work with partners such as National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).
NOAA has also been an operational customer of WindBorne since early 2023. WindBorne has since expanded into the commercial sector with its atmospheric data and AI modeling services.
WindBorne’s Data and AI Modeling Platform
WindBorne’s data collection is powered by its constellation of patented Global Sounding Balloons (GSBs). WindBorne’s miniaturized sensing balloons are a long-duration, AI-enabled weather balloon that can autonomously release ballast, release gas, shift altitude, maintain altitude, target geographic regions and more throughout month-long flights.
Some of the GSB’s key capabilities:
WindBorne now feeds its data into its own real-time AI-based forecasting model, WeatherMesh, a ground-breaking medium-range global forecasting model that has surpassed the previous record-holder Google’s GraphCast on key forecasting metrics. WindBorne has since developed an adjacent high-resolution forecasting model and continues to advance its modeling technology.
About WindBorne
WindBorne is a planetary intelligence company revolutionizing humanity’s ability to mitigate the most immediately destructive aspect of climate change: extreme weather and weather uncertainty. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company designs, manufactures, and operates the world’s only constellation of smart, long-duration sensing balloons and powers the leading AI global weather forecasts. WindBorne originated as a Stanford Space Initiative project and was founded in 2019.
