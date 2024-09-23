SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

NRISE, the operator of the social discovery service WIPPY, announced that it is officially launching its service in Japan, marking its full-scale entry into the Japanese matching app market.

WIPPY announced the official launch of its service in Japan, marking its entry into the global matching market (Image: NRISE)

WIPPY aims to cater to the needs of Japanese users and drive service growth through its location-based matching algorithm and extensive data on user interactions. Hyeonggu Heo, Product Owner of NRISE commented, "Existing services in Japan tend to focus on simple matching with an emphasis on marriage or long-term relationships, making casual and natural interactions difficult. By introducing the ‘Nearby Friends-Based Matching’ concept, which has already seen success in Korea, we plan to expand the scope of the app to encompass everything from friendships to romantic and long-term partnerships.”

WIPPY will showcase an advanced AI matching algorithm that enhances trust and likability in the matching process. The app not only recommends potential friends based on user preferences and personality, but also introduces a ‘Profile Context Feature’ that displays key information such as hobbies, interests, and MBTI within user profiles, making it easier to understand compatibility at a glance.

The service also emphasizes community safety through a strict ID verification system and 24/7 monitoring by community administrators. All profiles undergo a thorough screening process during registration to ensure accurate identity verification. The ‘WIPPY Guardian’ team is available 24/7 to handle any violations of community guidelines, ensuring a safe communication environment.

WIPPY's expansion into Japan is expected to serve as a robust foundation for its global success. Japan is considered a key market, accounting for approximately 10% of global consumer spending on dating apps. The online matching service market in Japan is over three times larger than in Korea and is projected to grow to approximately USD 1.3 billion within the next three years.

Bongki Kim, CEO of NRISE, stated, "WIPPY is expanding its reach as a social dating app that allows users to form relationships starting with casual friendships. Through our expansion into Japan, we aim to offer global users positive, natural experiences and a secure service environment where they can meet others with peace of mind."