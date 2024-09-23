Xcellerant Ventures Leads DeepLook Medical’s Series A Round

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Xcellerant Ventures is proud to announce that it will lead DeepLook Medical’s Series A funding round. DeepLook Medical, a healthtech company specializing in visual enhancement technology for advanced medical imaging, marks the 11th investment in Xcellerant VC Fund 1. Michael Shufeldt, MBA, Principal at Xcellerant Ventures, will join the board.

DeepLook Medical's flagship product, DL Precise™, is an innovative AI-powered software that equips healthcare professionals with the tools to accurately detect and assess suspicious lesions in dense breast tissue. By utilizing cutting-edge algorithms and shape-recognition technology, DL Precise™ delivers unmatched precision in visualizing, measuring, and segmenting abnormal growths. This breakthrough has the potential to significantly improve early cancer detection, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.

"We're proud to support DeepLook in delivering solutions that empower physicians to make more accurate diagnoses and improve patient care offering a more accurate and efficient method for detecting potential abnormalities," said Michael Shufeldt. "The DL Precise™ software marks a significant advancement in medical imaging technology, positioning DeepLook Medical at the forefront of innovation. We believe this technology has the potential to redefine how healthcare providers approach breast cancer detection, particularly in cases where clarity and precision are most needed."

DeepLook Medical has secured the first close of its Series A round, which will pave the way for ongoing growth and innovation. The company intends to use this capital to further commercialize its technology with both current and new partners, explore applications in additional modalities, and broaden its global presence.

For more information, contact Xcellerant Ventures' Tiffany Youtchoko at tyoutchoko@xcellerantventures.com or DeepLook Medical’s Marissa Fayer at marissa.fayer@deeplookmedical.com, or visit www.xcellerantventures.com and www.deeplookmedical.com.

About Xcellerant Ventures:

Phoenix-based Xcellerant Ventures is a cutting-edge venture capital firm investing in early and seed stage startups within the HealthTech, MedTech and BioTech sectors. Xcellerant Ventures has a sharp focus on identifying and investing in the latest transformational trends that are driving healthcare innovation.

About DeepLook Medical:

DeepLook Medical focuses on visual enhancement technology to advance medical imaging. DL Precise™ is the first in a series of innovative products using the company’s unique shape-recognition software to delineate the details of tumor morphology – a key to better diagnosis and treatment of malignancy across the field of oncology. The company is leveraging other complementary AI advances to further the reach and impact of its patented technology.