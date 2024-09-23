XOMA Royalty Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Royalty Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) (“XOMA” or the “Company”) today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the following cash dividends to holders of XOMA’s Series A and Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock:

Holders of the 8.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: XOMAP) shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.53906 per share.

Holders of depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of a share of XOMA’s 8.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: XOMAO), shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.52344 per depositary share.

The preferred dividends will be paid on or about October 15, 2024, to respective holders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2024.