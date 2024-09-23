DETROIT, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) presented by Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI), in advance of its XFC 51: Evolution event Friday, Sept. 27, today pioneered the launch of a new NIL division to scout and promote prospective top-tier mixed martial arts athletes in collegiate wrestling programs, as well as with icons of the sport including former UFC Champion “Triple C” Henry Cejudo and UFC, PFL and BKFC all-star Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens.

Tickets for XFC 51: Evolution at Milwaukee’s Baird Center on Friday, September 27, are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com. Doors will open at 6 p.m. CT; first bout will start at 7 p.m. CT.

The first of its kind, the collective NIL agreement reaches a total audience of 3.3 million users across all major social media platforms. The diverse group of outstanding college, professional and Olympic athletes will support the XFC with elevating its brand to more diverse audiences and help bridge the gap between MMA and wrestling fanbases.

The college wrestlers who have agreed to the ambassadorship are as follows:

Daniel Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State University

Beau Bartlett, Penn State University

Zack Ryder, Penn State University

Cayden Henschel, University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Daton Fix, Oklahoma State University

Other parties who have agreed to the ambassadorship include:

The Florida Wrestling Room

Former UFC Champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo

UFC and Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championships fighter Jeremy Stephens

“XFC has devised an NIL division to engage a masterclass of mixed martial artists with an emerging league of apprentices that are currently honing their professional MMA skill sets within collegiate wrestling programs across the country,” said Chris Defendis, Xtreme One Entertainment’s president. “We look forward to hosting some of our newly signed NIL athletes at XFC 51 in Milwaukee as we start this first phase of prospect development.”

“I’m pleased to align the integrity of my NIL with the XFC to champion the success of athletes in collegiate wrestling, whether as Olympic hopefuls or as the future contenders in professional MMA,” said Cejudo.

A team of the new XFC ambassadors will make their partnership debut at XFC 51: Evolution in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday, September 27. With MMA veterans, up-and-coming talent and local fighting phenoms populating the night’s fight card, there is no better moment to begin the exciting new endorsement.