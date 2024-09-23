YieldMax™ ETFs Announces Distributions on Fund of Funds ETFs

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax™ today announced distributions on the following YieldMax™ ETFs:

ETF Ticker 1 ETF Name Distribution per Share Distribution Frequency Distribution Rate 2 ,4 30-Day SEC Yield 3 Ex-Date & Record Date Payment Date YMAX YieldMax™ Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs $0.2220 Weekly 64.49% 65.73% 9/26/2024 9/27/2024 YMAG YieldMax™ Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs $0.1701 Weekly 45.49% 50.80% 9/26/2024 9/27/2024

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833) 378-0717.

Distributions are not guaranteed. The Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield are not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Distribution Rate or 30-Day SEC Yield. You are not guaranteed a distribution under the ETFs. Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from period to period and may be zero. Accordingly, the Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant.

1 YMAXandYMAGeachhave aManagement Fee of 0.29% and Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses of 0.99% for a gross expense ratio of 1.28%. “Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses” are indirect fees and expenses that the Fund incurs from investing in the shares of other investment companies, namely other YieldMax™ ETFs.

2 The Distribution Rate shown is as of close onSeptember24, 2024.TheDistribution Rateis the annualdistributionratean investor would receive if the most recent distribution,which includes option income, remained the same going forward. TheDistribution Rateis calculated byannualizingan ETF’sDistribution per Share and dividing by the ETF’s most recent NAV. TheDistribution Raterepresents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return.As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to theirinvestment.TheseDistributionRatesmay becaused by unusually favorable market conditionsandmay not besustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future.

3 The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income,which excludes option income,earned by such ETF over the 30-Day periodendedAugust 31, 2024, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on such ETF’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

4As of the date hereof, distributions forYMAXandYMAGhave included return of investor capital. For additional information, please visithttp://www.yieldmaxetfs.com/TaxInfo.

Each Fund has a limited operating history and while each Fund's objective is to provide current income, there is no guarantee the Fund will make a distribution. Distributions are likely to vary greatly in amount.

Standardized Performance

For YMAX, click here. For YMAG, click here.

Prospectuses

Click here.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

There is no guarantee that that any Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment in any such Fund.

Tidal Financial Group is the adviser for all YieldMax™ ETFs and ZEGA Financial is their sub-adviser.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY UNDERLYING ISSUER.

Risk Disclosures (the following risks are applicable to all YieldMax ETFs shown in the table above)