Boston, MA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education today announced 10 finalists for its 2024 Zaentz Early Education Innovation Challenge. The finalists will pitch their ideas at Harvard Graduate School of Education on October 29, 2024, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. EDT, and the winners will receive a cash prize.

Now in its fifth year, the Challenge is a contest that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of early education. “Every year, we’re inspired and humbled by the applicants to the Zaentz Innovation Challenge, who demonstrate such creativity and dedication in their efforts to transform the practice of early education, strengthen early education settings and systems, and make early education more equitable and more responsive to family’s and communities’ needs,” said Nonie Lesaux, co-director of the Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. “It’s always hard to narrow it down to just a handful of finalists.”

Stephanie Jones, the Initiative’s other co-director, added, “It’s always so rewarding to see the finalists apply the spirit of entrepreneurship to solving the most pressing problems in early education.”

The finalists were chosen from approximately 90 ideas submitted by organizations and individuals across the United States. Most applications came from individuals and teams affiliated with early learning centers and schools, state and local early education agencies, education nonprofits, policy and advocacy organizations, educational technology entrepreneurs, and universities.

Applicants to the 2024 Zaentz Early Education Innovation Challenge submitted to one of two tracks: the Envision track, for those who have an idea and are seeking to try it out in the real world, and the Accelerate track, for those who have already tried out their idea and are seeking to evaluate it, refine it, and/or expand its reach. Below are the 10 finalists, five in each track.

Envision Track Finalists