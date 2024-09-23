LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Zenlayer, the world’s first hyperconnected cloud, today announced the upgrade of its software-defined network across Asia, aiming to deliver ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth connections to all key AI clusters in the region. This expansion underscores Zenlayer's commitment to powering Asia’s burgeoning AI development, particularly in key locations across Southeast Asia.

Centered around Singapore, the upgraded fabric connects 60 data centers across Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines to accommodate the surging demand for connecting AI training and inferencing nodes throughout the region. Boasting a total capacity of approximately 100 Tbps in Asia, Zenlayer’s network adopts 800 gigabytes of single-fiber bandwidth technology to enable exceptionally fast and reliable data transmission between AI compute clusters. Businesses can benefit from flexible and intelligent bandwidth scheduling to further drive down their operational costs.

Zenlayer’s fabric is also meticulously engineered to achieve milliseconds-level latency, meeting the stringent demands of AI applications. For example, latency will be kept under 5 milliseconds between Singapore and Johor, and under 20 milliseconds between Singapore and Jakarta. Various AI-powered applications such as autonomous vehicles, industrial control, interactive games, and HD live streaming can all benefit from this elevated level of performance.

“Asia is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI,” said Joe Zhu, Founder & CEO of Zenlayer. “However, the growth requires purpose-built infrastructure. Our fabric for AI will serve as the core infrastructure supporting the development of the future digital economy in Asia, enabling our customers to remain at the cutting edge of AI innovation.”

As part of a turnkey AI infrastructure solution, Zenlayer also introduced a suite of Nvidia GPU resources and managed AI data center services, providing end-to-end support for organizations to scale their AI capabilities. The company is expanding its AI related offerings through vigorous innovation and strategic partnerships, with more developments to be unveiled in the coming months.

