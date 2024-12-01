Cloverland and other Washington Sno-Parks won’t open this year

Meanwhile, the motorized Sno-Park program receives $94.20 per annual snowmobile registration, and parking a vehicle at a motorized Sno-Park costs $50 per season. The program is self-funded from those fees plus a percentage of the gas tax.

Washington State Parks says snowmobile registrations in Washington have declined more than 50% over the past two decades, from 38,331 in 2002 to 18,434 in 2024, resulting in a funding slump. Last winter also saw relatively low snowfall, which may have resulted in lower-than-average Sno-Park permit sales.

Per the news release, Washington State Parks’ Winter Recreation Program compiled the list of closures with the input of the volunteer Snowmobile Advisory Committee, land managers and snowmobile clubs. Factors such as proximity to other Sno-Parks, popularity, and elevation and typical snowfall were taken into account. The goal of the closures is to support the continued “operation of the most used Sno-Parks” and to preserve “access to the broader network of groomed snowmobile trails.”

Noting that this winter’s closures are temporary, the news release stated that Washington State Parks is “continuing to work with the Snowmobile Advisory Committee and stakeholders to look at the long-term future of the snowmobile program.”

In June, State Parks launched a survey for Washington snowmobile owners alerting them to the funding crunch and asking if they preferred to raise fees or reduce services. Washington State Parks’ winter recreation spokesperson did not make those survey results available by press time.

The Winter Recreation Program manages both motorized and nonmotorized Sno-Parks, working with two separate volunteer committees to manage these recreation areas. The program coordinates snow removal, sanitation and other services for more than 2,300 miles of groomed snowmobile trails and more than 800 miles of nonmotorized trails.