Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
OutdoorsJanuary 26, 2025

Outdoor Briefs

Anonymous Author

Registration open for Washington hunter education class at Clarkston

Registration is open for an in-person Washington hunter education class to be taught by Ron Landrus and Dallas Hohnsbehn, both of Clarkston.

Those interested in the course, which will be held Feb. 24-March 8, can pick up an information sheet at Schurman’s True Value Hardware or Walmart, both in Clarkston.

All classroom sessions will be at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston. The first and last classroom sessions, on Feb. 24 and March 7, will be from 5:30-8 p.m. All other classes — Feb. 26-28, March 3 and March 5-6 — will be from 6-8 p.m. A field course will be held March 8, with the time and place announced during classroom sessions.

Students must attend all classes to pass. Parents of students younger than 18 are required to attend the first class, and parents of students age 11 or younger must attend all of the classes.

There is no charge for the class; costs are covered by Schurman’s and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Idaho Fish and Game hearing, meeting planned in Boise

BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday followed by a public meeting Wednesday at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s headquarters office in Boise.

The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. PST at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters. The public hearing won’t be livestreamed.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The business meeting will start at 7 a.m. PST Wednesday. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available online at bit.ly/40JYN5q.

The agenda is available at bit.ly/4arNZwf.

Grants being offered by Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation

BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations and government agencies for its 2025 grants. Grants up to $10,000 per project are available and the deadline to apply is April 30.

The foundation will award $5,000 to fund a special grant, with an emphasis on fish conservation and fish habitat restoration, in honor of the Lonesome Larry Project focused on saving Snake River sockeye and other Idaho salmon species.

More information is available at bit.ly/3E7H2nP or by contacting the foundation at (208) 334-2648 or ifwf@idfg.idaho.gov.

Women’s Ski planned at Palouse Divide

HARVARD — The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will host its first Women’s Ski today.

Those interested can meet at the Moscow Rosauers parking lot at 10 a.m. for carpooling or 11 a.m. at the Palouse Divide Trailhead.

Related
OutdoorsJan. 26
Bonefish, spoonbills and tuna-on-wheat in Mexico
OutdoorsJan. 26
Backcountry fees changing at Mount Rainier
OutdoorsJan. 26
Angler paid record $164,000+ for fishing the Columbia and Sn...
OutdoorsJan. 26
Brumation explained
Related
Fortunetellers of the forest
OutdoorsJan. 12
Fortunetellers of the forest
Spring chinook forecast in 2025 nothing to celebrate
OutdoorsJan. 12
Spring chinook forecast in 2025 nothing to celebrate
Birder spots rare, white red-tailed hawk
OutdoorsJan. 4
Birder spots rare, white red-tailed hawk
UI graduate students develop website that explores fire lookout system
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
UI graduate students develop website that explores fire lookout system
Idaho Department of Commerce opens applications for Wild Rivers Grant Program
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
Idaho Department of Commerce opens applications for Wild Rivers Grant Program
Cheney tally part of 125th Christmas Bird Count
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
Cheney tally part of 125th Christmas Bird Count
Feds reverse plans on fixed climbing anchors in wilderness areas
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
Feds reverse plans on fixed climbing anchors in wilderness areas
Boise man climbs every Idaho mountain
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
Boise man climbs every Idaho mountain
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy