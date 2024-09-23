Aliyah Wynia

Aliyah Marie Rose Wynia, 14, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at her Pullman home. Aliyah was born July 27, 2010, in Lewiston to Caleb Wynia and Mariah Mayo-Orozco. She attended kindergarten in Clarkston. The family moved to Pullman where she attended Franklin Elementary School. Aliyah was a student at Lincoln Middle School.

Aliyah loved her family, especially her siblings and always brought great joy and smiles to everyone. She loved her dog Elsa as well. Aliyah enjoyed making people happy and had a strong faith in God. She always brought joy wherever she went, especially to her doctors, nurses and many care providers. Aliyah was also a strong and compassionate girl.