Aliyah Wynia

Aliyah Marie Rose Wynia, 14, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at her Pullman home. Aliyah was born July 27, 2010, in Lewiston to Caleb Wynia and Mariah Mayo-Orozco. She attended kindergarten in Clarkston. The family moved to Pullman where she attended Franklin Elementary School. Aliyah was a student at Lincoln Middle School.
Aliyah loved her family, especially her siblings and always brought great joy and smiles to everyone. She loved her dog Elsa as well. Aliyah enjoyed making people happy and had a strong faith in God. She always brought joy wherever she went, especially to her doctors, nurses and many care providers. Aliyah was also a strong and compassionate girl.
She is survived by her parents Caleb Wynia and Mariah Mayo-Orozco; her sisters Aubrianna and Audia-May; her brother Amari; her grandparents Tammy McCafferty, Papa Camerino Mayo-Orozco, Cindy Wynia (Scott Ingram) and James Wynia. Aliyah is also survived by her numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her entire community. We all loved her dearly and will forever cherish her memory.
A celebration of life service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Real Life Church, 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.