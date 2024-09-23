Carol Kraut

Our beloved Carol passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, after a short battle with reoccurring cancer. Carol Ann (Rueppel) Kraut was born Oct. 4, 1946, to Gilbert S. and Jessie D. Browning Rueppel in Moscow.

She attended Potlatch High School and worked in the library where she gained her love of reading. After graduating she volunteered on the book mobile and at the city library for five years. Carol was a jack of all trades, working in restaurants, painting and construction and she managed several businesses. Her most fulfilling work was with the students at Moscow High School, where she retired after 26 years.

She married Dan Kraut on Aug. 15, 1986. They made their home in Moscow where they took pride in their beautifully landscaped yard. They also spent time camping in the Elk River area. In addition to her love of reading and gardening, she enjoyed painting, which she took up later in life. She was a natural. Carol gifted her loved ones with the some of her paintings. She also enjoyed diamond art, cooking and online shopping.

Carol is survived by her husband of 38 years and her children Don Dickinson (Kristi), Diane Dickinson, Chuck Dickinson (Rebecca), Darren Kraut (Julie), Larry Kraut (Priscilla), Karen Brockway (Chuck). She is also is survived by her brother Richard Rueppel, and her sister, Holly Ely (Curly), 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, She was proud of each one; and they loved her as well.