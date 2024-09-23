June 10, 1964 – Sept. 11, 2024
Damon Earl Welch passed away peacefully from ALS on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at home with his loved ones by his side.
Damon was born on June 10, 1964, in Ashland, Ohio, as the fourth child to David and Patsy Welch. Damon grew up in Sullivan, Ohio, until the family moved to Moscow when Damon was 12.
Damon graduated from Moscow High School in the class of 1982. From 1984 to 1988 Damon served honorably in the U.S. Navy, and was proud to be a machinist mate submariner on the USS John Marshall and also a machinist mate on the sub tender the USS McKee.
Damon eventually settled back in Moscow where he worked in construction, as a plumber’s apprentice, and in apartment maintenance.
In March of 1998 he married his wife Sarah, with whom he shared his love of fly fishing, camping, hunting, motorcycle riding and caring for his dogs, family and friends.
Damon was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy; his father, David; and his sister, Debra. Damon is survived by his wife, Sarah; his brothers, David Allan (Robin), and Daniel (Nancy); as well as many nieces and nephews.
To honor Damon, consider serving your country, adopting a homeless dog, helping a neighbor and always know that actions speak louder than words.
Pray for a cure for the terrible disease, ALS which Damon fought against bravely for nearly 10 years.
Thank you to all those friends, family and doctors, nurses and health care workers who gave their time and energy to help care for Damon though these last years.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.