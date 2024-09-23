June 10, 1964 – Sept. 11, 2024

———

Damon Earl Welch passed away peacefully from ALS on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at home with his loved ones by his side.

Damon was born on June 10, 1964, in Ashland, Ohio, as the fourth child to David and Patsy Welch. Damon grew up in Sullivan, Ohio, until the family moved to Moscow when Damon was 12.

Damon graduated from Moscow High School in the class of 1982. From 1984 to 1988 Damon served honorably in the U.S. Navy, and was proud to be a machinist mate submariner on the USS John Marshall and also a machinist mate on the sub tender the USS McKee.

Damon eventually settled back in Moscow where he worked in construction, as a plumber’s apprentice, and in apartment maintenance.