Jo Ann E. Getz
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Jo Ann E. Getz, 88, formerly of Potlatch, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Avalon Care Center in Federal Way, WA. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Buster Rex Crawford
LEWISTON — Buster Rex Crawford, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Rathbun
Doris Rathbun, 84, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Josiah Johnson
TROY —Josiah Johnson, 43, of Troy, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at his home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth South
MOSCOW — Elizabeth South, 86, of Troy, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph Flury
MOSCOW — Joseph Flury, 85, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Lynch
MOSCOW — Thomas Lynch, 71, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Paula M. Beck
Paula M. Beck, 64, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.