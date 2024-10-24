Carol A. Kraut
Carol A. Kraut, 78, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley Styer
Stanley Styer, 94, of Moscow, died Monday, October 21, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Olympus in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Nicolas ‘Nick’ Kiessling
Nicolas “Nick” Kiessling, 88, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond ‘Ray’ Wright
Raymond “Ray” Wright, 77, of Pullman, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of with arrangements.
Louise Avery
Louise Avery, 89, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Lavonne G. Carter
COLTON — Lavonne G. Carter, 80, of Colton, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.