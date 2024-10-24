Sections
ObituariesOctober 24, 2024

Deaths

Carol A. Kraut

Carol A. Kraut, 78, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Stanley Styer

Stanley Styer, 94, of Moscow, died Monday, October 21, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Olympus in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Nicolas ‘Nick’ Kiessling

Nicolas “Nick” Kiessling, 88, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond ‘Ray’ Wright

Raymond “Ray” Wright, 77, of Pullman, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of with arrangements.

Louise Avery

Louise Avery, 89, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Lavonne G. Carter

COLTON — Lavonne G. Carter, 80, of Colton, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

