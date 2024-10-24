Carol A. Kraut

Carol A. Kraut, 78, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Stanley Styer

Stanley Styer, 94, of Moscow, died Monday, October 21, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Olympus in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Nicolas ‘Nick’ Kiessling

Nicolas “Nick” Kiessling, 88, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.