ObituariesOctober 30, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Stanley 'Stan' L. Styer, 94, of Moscow — 1:30 p.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery, Moscow.

Saturday

Louise Avery, 89, of Moscow — 10 a.m. funeral, Moscow Cemetery, Moscow. A reception will follow at the First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow.

Donald E. 'Don' Pinard, 82, of Moscow — 2-4 p.m. celebration of his life, Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Please bring a dish to share if you are able.

Captain Daniel Paul Shoemaker, 45, of Sandpoint — 2 p.m. memorial with military honors, Lakeview Funeral Home, 301 S. Olive Ave., Sandpoint. A reception will follow at the VFW Hall, 1325 Pine St., Sandpoint.

