Sports fans, Heaven gained a legendary stats-keeper, storyteller and all-around sports enthusiast as Dave Kellogg, our beloved sports information director, checked out of the game for the final time on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the age of 78. Dave didn’t just record the stories — he was the story. With a passion for capturing the excitement of every game, Dave meticulously tracked stats, crafted game recaps and highlighted player achievements, bringing sports moments to life for fans and athletes alike. Many of you knew Dave as “Logjam” “Moosebreath” or just plain “Logg.” It’s time for us to tell his story, straight from the press box.

John David Kellogg was born on April 25, 1946, to Betty and Jim Kellogg in Hornell, N.Y. The family eventually moved to Tucson, Ariz., where Dave graduated from Rincon High School. After high school, Dave’s next stop was the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in the Philippines and Vietnam. Dave served our country between 1964 and 1966 and was a part of the military intelligence. He then attended and graduated from the University of Arizona. Dave worked at the Tucson Daily Citizen and the Arizona Daily Star before he landed a job at the University of Idaho as the sports information director, where he worked for eight years. He continued his sports information journey at the Air Force Academy and later retired as a Falcon in 2012. During his career, Dave computerized the Idaho athletic department, created the Air Force Academy Hall of Excellence and was inducted into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame.

Dave loved all things sports. Whether he was watching football, golf or even a basketball game here or there, he enjoyed it all. He’d often FaceTime his buddies to discuss sports and life, or just to check in with them. Dave’s infectious belly laugh spread like wildfire. We will all miss his big smile that filled up the room.