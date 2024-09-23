Kristen M. Robinson (nee Steck), 39, of Pullman, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at her Pullman home, surrounded by family members and close friends. Kristen was born March 14, 1985, in St. Louis, to parents Jim and Shelly Steck. The family moved to Olympia, and later to La Grande, Ore., where Kristen graduated from high school.

She came to Pullman to attend Washington State University, receiving her bachelor’s degree in education. She married Kylan Robinson on June 14, 2008, in Quincy, Ill. Kristen taught at Building Blocks Child Care Center and was a third grade teacher at Sunnyside Elementary School. Kristen earned a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University in 2010. She became a stay-at-home mom for eight years before returning to work for the Pullman School District.

Kristen was a loving wife and mother who put family first. She was the biggest fan at her kids’ dance, soccer and wrestling events. Kristen loved music, playing both piano and clarinet. She was an unrivaled WSU Cougar sports fanatic. Most importantly, Kristen was (and is) a child of God by faith in Christ Jesus. She attended Emmanuel Baptist Church for years before becoming an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Kristen loved her community and was always pouring into others.