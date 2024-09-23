1941 — 2024

———

Margaret (Chunyk) Vietri, born in 1941 in Villa Park, Ill., and raised in Islip, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, surrounded by family. She was the cherished daughter of Florence and Wally Chunyk and shared a close bond with her beloved younger brother, Bob Chunyk, who preceded her in death in August 2024.

Shortly after graduating high school, Marge pursued a nursing degree in New York, embarking on a life dedicated to caring for others. Shortly after completing the nursing program, Marge married her high school sweetheart, Nick Vietri. The young couple began their life together by getting married in France, where Nick was stationed. Upon returning to the states, Marge and Nick were blessed with three wonderful children: Nicholas, Cathy and Tom.

Soon afterward, they moved west to Moscow, where they continued to raise their three children and build a life together. With an adventurous spirit and a keen intellectual curiosity, Marge attended the University of Idaho, earning a degree in anthropology while her children were in school. Her passion for learning and her deep compassion led her to become an active member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, where she and Nick taught premarital classes, served as Eucharistic ministers and volunteered on a Catholic outreach mission with Covenant House in New York.

After her children were grown, Marge earned a master’s degree in counseling, later co-founding a counseling practice, Weeks and Vietri, where she helped many find healing. She had a boundless heart for those in need, especially the poor and disenfranchised, and her studies in anthropology deepened her empathy and understanding of Native American cultures.