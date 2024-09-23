1941 — 2024
Margaret (Chunyk) Vietri, born in 1941 in Villa Park, Ill., and raised in Islip, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, surrounded by family. She was the cherished daughter of Florence and Wally Chunyk and shared a close bond with her beloved younger brother, Bob Chunyk, who preceded her in death in August 2024.
Shortly after graduating high school, Marge pursued a nursing degree in New York, embarking on a life dedicated to caring for others. Shortly after completing the nursing program, Marge married her high school sweetheart, Nick Vietri. The young couple began their life together by getting married in France, where Nick was stationed. Upon returning to the states, Marge and Nick were blessed with three wonderful children: Nicholas, Cathy and Tom.
Soon afterward, they moved west to Moscow, where they continued to raise their three children and build a life together. With an adventurous spirit and a keen intellectual curiosity, Marge attended the University of Idaho, earning a degree in anthropology while her children were in school. Her passion for learning and her deep compassion led her to become an active member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, where she and Nick taught premarital classes, served as Eucharistic ministers and volunteered on a Catholic outreach mission with Covenant House in New York.
After her children were grown, Marge earned a master’s degree in counseling, later co-founding a counseling practice, Weeks and Vietri, where she helped many find healing. She had a boundless heart for those in need, especially the poor and disenfranchised, and her studies in anthropology deepened her empathy and understanding of Native American cultures.
In her 60s, Marge faced leukemia with remarkable resilience, undergoing a stem cell transplant, a procedure that granted her another two decades of life. Her profound faith and enduring compassion inspired all who knew her, and she often prayed with those facing their darkest hours.
Marge’s life was marked by a love of travel, which she shared with her family, including visits to her roots in Ukraine. Her Catholic faith was a guiding light, a theme woven through her life and relationships.
Marge is survived by her devoted husband, Nick Vietri; her son Nicholas and his wife Andrea, and their two children, Sean and Claire; her daughter Cathy Haxton and her husband Steve, along with their five children, Josh, Maria, Derrick, Peter and John Paul; and her youngest son, Thomas, and his wife Angela, and their three daughters, Gabrielle, Margot and Sophia. In addition, they have three great-grandchildren Chase, William and Giovanni, children of their grandson, Derrick and his wife Sammie Haxton.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Sacred Heart Mission in Desmet, Idaho, with a reception to follow at the Longhouse in Desmet. A vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, also at the Sacred Heart Mission in Desmet.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Marge Vietri Memorial Fund, which provides financial support for individuals who would otherwise be unable to afford counseling. Donations can be made at any Idaho Central Credit Union branch or mailed to ICCU, P.O. Box 2469, Pocatello, ID 83206.
Marge’s kindness, sense of adventure and unwavering faith leave a lasting legacy. She will be deeply missed by all who were touched by her loving spirit.
