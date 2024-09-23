Merle G. Harlow

The Harlow family farmed wheat, peas and barley, plus raised Hereford cattle for many years. Merle was instrumental in the development and early beginnings of many of the newer weed control programs for area farmers.

Merle was very active in the Shriners and the Masonic Lodge and held all of the offices over the years. He is a member of Whelan Grange, past president of Whitman County Shrine Club and Palouse Producers. He also was awarded life member of Whitman Lodge No. 49 F&AM of Pullman Masonic Lodge in 1982, the Pullman Hospital Board and was a captain of the Whitman County Motor Patrol. He was active in the Baptist Church and later, for many years, the Pullman Presbyterian Church.

The family enjoyed outings to Lake Pend Oreille and their cabin near Hope, Idaho. They liked to fish and go boating. He and Doris also liked to travel some; however Merle was always happiest on the farm and tinkering in the shop. Even after retirement he visited the shop frequently to work on projects and help out where he could.

Merle is survived by his sons: David in Pullman, and Glen in Granville, Ohio; by his great-grandson Eden Harlow in Pullman; and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris in 2011, by his grandson Trieve, and his siblings Boyd, Raymond, Gladys, Irma and Opal. An online guestbook is available at corbeillfuneralhomes.com. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements.