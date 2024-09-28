Michael Eugene Barr

Michael was deeply impressed by the aboriginal people, their spiritual practices, art and tribal customs. He was whole heartedly embraced as a member of the Yunupingu Tribe, participated in tribal ceremonies and dances, learned to play the didgeridoo and was taken on walkabouts. Michael remained in Australia for six years before returning to the USA to receive a Masters in Fine Arts degree from the Arizona State University. He was an accomplished metalsmith who mastered the art of hammering silver, bronze and copper into unique shapes as fine sculpture and whimsical jewelry.

After graduating from Arizona State University he was hired by Sunnyside Unified School District and taught 23 years at Sierra Middle School. Michael cared deeply for the children he taught and was named teacher of the year twice during his career at Sunnyside. He taught art, incorporating math and science into his lessons to create uniquely broad learning experiences for his young students.

Michael had an endearing love and respect for nature. He and his wife enjoyed many years walking in the Southern Arizona desert and surrounding mountains observing the natural environment. He spent three summers working for the Saguaro National Park in their Teacher to Ranger to Teacher Program, writing curriculum and teaching Junior Rangers how to observe, draw and appreciate nature. He was loved by so many who appreciated and were benefited by his kindness, generosity and wise intuitive insights. Michael was always ready to share his broad ranging wisdom and be of help.

He is survived by his beloved wife, LuAnn Raus Barr, in Tucson, Ariz., a son, Matthew Eric Barr in Tucson, a sister, Karen Christine Barr in Silverton, Ore. and a brother, Steven William Barr in Moscow.

He will be greatly missed.