Pat Carpenter

June 12, 1961 — Dec. 28, 2024

Patrick Joseph Carpenter, 63, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Turtle and Crane Assisted Living. He was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho.

Pat was born June 12, 1961, in Great Bend, Kan., to Kenneth Khale Carpenter and Mary Jean Vance Carpenter. He grew up a member of the Catholic Church and attended schools in Idaho Falls including Holy Rosary School and graduated from Skyline High School. He later attended Idaho State University and the University of Idaho.

Pat was married to Diana Dollar (Berry) for 17 years, they had three children, and divorced later. For over 24 years, Pat made his home in Moscow and he worked as a warehouse administrator for Washington State University for almost 20 of those years. He loved the outdoors, and worked for the Forest Service for a number of years, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and going shooting in his free time. He was a proud Vandals fan and supporter, and gave donations to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.