Rodney C. Main

Rod later was employed at Washington State University as a custodian in 2005 and later worked in maintenance as building maintenance mechanic. He was still employed at WSU at the time of his death. He has worked for the college for 19 years.

Rod enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding and collecting PT Cruisers to fix up.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years Tammy Main; one son, Kasey Main (Hillary), of Athol, Idaho; one daughter, Tanya (Phil) deBruign, of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada; and brother, Mike Main (Donna), of Clarkston. Rod is also survived by four grandchildren, Bianca, Reece, Jordan and Mason.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse, with the Rev. Corey Laughary officiating.

