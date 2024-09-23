Sections
ObituariesDecember 5, 2024

Rodney C. Main

story image illustation

Rodney C. Main, 66, a resident of Palouse, passed away at his home Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.

Rod was born on Sept. 19, 1958, in Moscow, to Leonard and Virginia (Proctor) Main.

Rod attended the Palouse schools and graduated from the Palouse High School in 1977.

Rod started working for Wallace Grain and Pea Company after high school and worked there for several years.

Rod married Tammy Seeley on Nov. 23, 1978, at Palouse, and the couple made their home near Palouse.

Rod later was employed at Washington State University as a custodian in 2005 and later worked in maintenance as building maintenance mechanic. He was still employed at WSU at the time of his death. He has worked for the college for 19 years.

Rod enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding and collecting PT Cruisers to fix up.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years Tammy Main; one son, Kasey Main (Hillary), of Athol, Idaho; one daughter, Tanya (Phil) deBruign, of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada; and brother, Mike Main (Donna), of Clarkston. Rod is also survived by four grandchildren, Bianca, Reece, Jordan and Mason.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse, with the Rev. Corey Laughary officiating.

Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.

