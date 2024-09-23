Rep. Mary Dye and Patrick Miller agree on one thing: it’s hard to be a small town in Washington.

The competitors for Washington State House District 9 Position 1 both believe that rural communities in eastern Washington are underrepresented, and advocating for the region in the state legislature is their biggest priority.

The League of Women Voters of Pullman hosted a candidate forum at the Neill Public Library Friday evening. Contestants debated on the state’s most pressing issues in light of the upcoming November general election.

Incumbent Dye, R-Pomeroy, said she’s enjoyed working in the legislature for the past nine and a half years. Her priorities include supporting the agricultural economy, challenging climate initiatives she said disadvantage rural America and giving a voice to small communities.

This would be Miller’s first elected position, which he said could bring a fresh perspective to. The Democrat cybersecurity expert and firefighter from Cheney would focus on placing communities ahead of corporate interests, improving access to health care and education as well as giving the region a seat at the table in Olympia.

The hottest topic during the debate was climate change and environmental initiatives.

While many worry about global warming, Miller doesn’t think it’s a citizen’s issue. He said most issues are caused by large companies that profit off the damage climate change creates. The legislature needs to be pointing attention to corporations responsible for the harm it creates, he said.

Dye said climate change policy is an existential threat to people in the area. She believes the initiatives endanger Washington’s free-market economy that’s strong and robust. The real path forward, she said, is using resources like natural gas that are already available to prosper communities.

Big businesses buying up rural property for renewable energy projects is the fundamental concern of our time, Dye said. She thinks the process is exploitative and puts the American promise at risk.

It’s a long-held belief that families across the nation can build generational wealth by owning land, Dye said. Losing farmland to corporations destroys this dream, she said, and destabilizes the economy.