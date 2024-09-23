Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Resume Writing Workshop — 12:30 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Worksource will offer a 90-minute workshop on how to write a resume and cover letter. whitcolib.org.

Moscow Artwalk — 4-8 p.m. Various Moscow businesses and agencies across town. The annual artwalk will features visual, culinary, literary and performing arts at 12 locations including One World Cafe, North Idaho Athletic Club, RE/MAX Connections, Pour Company, Ridenbaugh Gallery, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, Allegra Image 360, Moscow Contemporary, Thrivent Financial, Moscow Food Co-op, Third Street Gallery, City of Moscow Water Building.

POP Talks — 4 p.m. Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., University of Idaho, Moscow. Eight UI faculty members will discuss their research and creative work on topics including yeast and human health, how we can learn to love exercise, the power of storytelling, the effects of sleep on nursing babies and more. uidaho.edu/research/entities/poptalks.

Moscow Contemporary Grand Opening ribbon cutting — 5 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, 2012 W. Pullman Drive, The Palouse Place Mall, Moscow. Ribbon cutting and space cleansing with the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, Standing Red Bear and a sound bath by Nara Woodland. moscowcontemporary.org.

Idaho Native Plant Society annual membership meeting and presentation — 6 p.m. 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Meeting will immediately be followed by a presentation on “Identification of Native Wetland Species of North Idaho” by botanist Derek Antonelli. Pizza will be provided during the meeting, but attendees should bring their own drink.

Whitman County Superior Court Judge Forum — 6 p.m. Neill Public Library 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Pullman attorneys Jenna Brozik and Roger Sandberg will face each other in a debate for the judge position. LVWPullman.org.

‘The All American Haunting’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Enjoy the free screening investigating local ghost encounters. Kenworthypac.square.site.

Faculty Artist Series concert — 7:30 p.m. Kimbrough Music Building, 800 NE Campus St., Pullman. Sophia Tegart, flute and Dr. Christopher Wilson, percussion will present a recital of works for flute and percussion by women composers.