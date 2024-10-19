Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Pumpkin Hunt — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spring Valley Family Tree Farm, 1039 Spring Valley Road, Troy. Ninth annual event will include hayrides, straw bale maze, giant slingshot and new farm train for children. Also apple cider and pumpkin treats. Admission is free, prices for goods vary. Continues noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. springvalleyfamilytreefarm.com/events.

Crimson & Gray Gathering — 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lewis Alumni Center, 1 Alumni Way, Pullman. A variety of activities like treats, a Photo Booth, button making station, live music and more can be enjoyed before the WSU Homecoming football game. alumni.wsu.edu.

‘Grounded’ — 10 a.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20 adults, $15 students. Two-time Tony Award–winning composer Jeanine Tesori’s powerful new opera Grounded wrestles with the psychological toll of 21st-century warfare. kenworthypac.square.site.

Open House: UI Student House No. 3 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 430 E. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Tour the third house designed and built by University of Idaho architecture students; the house will be sold as an affordable house to an income-qualified buyer. moscowhousingtrust.org/buyers.

College Within Reach — 1-5 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. College Within Reach will be a one-stop fair type of set-up presented by Palouse Pathways for middle and high school families to learn about scholarships, merit and need based aid, financial literacy and planning, with the hope to make college within reach. palousepathways.org/events/college-within-reach.

‘Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story’ — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The free showing features the life of Stan Brock, founder of Remote Area Medicine, who created a platform to deliver free health care services to underserved communities around the world. There will be a panel discussion with the film’s director after the 2 p.m. screening. Kenworthypac.square.site.

Kickin’ It Up — 4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. A cappella concert with Inland Harmony Chorus Sweet Adelines, featuring guests Lilac City Voices from Spokane and local quartet The Romeos. inlandharmonychorus.groupanizer.com.

Bazaar and turkey dinner — 5 p.m. Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick. Cost: $15 adults, $10 children ages 6 to 12, free for children ages 5 and younger. Gluten-free and take-home meal options available. Crafter auction will follow dinner. cameronemmanuel.org.

Moscow Contemporary Grand Opening artist talk — 6 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, 2012 W. Pullman Drive, The Palouse Place Mall, Moscow. Artist Reinaldo Gil Zambrano will give a talk in the gallery. moscowcontemporary.org.

Dr. Z’s MD’s — 7-11 p.m. Eagles Lodge, 123 Main St., Moscow. A night of classic rock and country. Must be 21 or older. bit.ly/4dShtDz.

Haunted Palouse — 7 p.m. Downtown Palouse. Cost: $40. Zombie hunt, haunted houses, food and games. Attendees must be 12 years old or older. Continues Oct. 25-26. hauntedpalouse.com.

Sunday

