Consider changes to washer and dryer to save water, energy

Washing and drying your clothes has a big effect on the environment and, in the U.S., accounts for 8% of greenhouse gases produced by households. Through a few simple changes, you can reduce your impact and save money.
Buy clothing that can go in the washing machine or be hand-washed. The dry-cleaning process produces toxic chemicals. One garment dry-cleaned produces 12 times as much CO2 as driving a car 1 mile and uses four times as much electricity and six times as much water as laundering the same item at home. Also, you avoid all that plastic wrap and those cheap hangers.
Washing efficiently saves money, energy and water. For most households, the U.S. Department of Energy recommends setting your water heater to 120F. Wash full loads only, select the cycle that matches the load, and select a high spin speed so your dryer doesn’t have to work as hard.
However, as modern washers are designed to work well with cold water, one rarely needs to use hot water, except for sanitizing. Clothing care labels state the highest possible water temperature for a garment. Buy detergents certified by the EPA’s Safer Choice program; these detergents have fewer chemicals that harm the environment. Most HE (High Efficiency) detergents require much smaller portions of soap per load. When you finish a bottle of detergent, recycle it.
Dryers typically use more energy than any other appliance in your home, except refrigerators. If your living situation permits, string a clothesline outside and skip the dryer in warmer months; this causes less wear and tear on clothes and clothes dried outside smell nice. In winter, you can install an indoor clothesline in a utility room or use a drying rack, allowing more time to dry items when dried indoors. If you do use a dryer, add dryer balls, which reduce drying time and remove static. It’s easy to make your own dryer balls. Keep the lint screen and dryer vent clean for better energy efficiency.
When it is time to replace your washer/dryer, buy Energy Star appliances (energystar.gov), which use less water and energy, and are eligible for rebates through Avista. If you have a gas dryer, consider replacing it with an energy-efficient electric dryer, as electricity in our region has a lower carbon footprint then gas. Most of our electricity comes from hydropower, with an increasing amount from solar and wind. Consider an electric tankless water heater, heat pump water heater, or solar water heater.
By saving money, you also save the planet with efficient laundry practices.
Garrison is an Emeritus Professor of Music at the University of Idaho and a member of the Citizens' Climate Lobby of the Palouse. Saving Green (formerly Taking Action) is a column spearheaded by the Citizens Climate Lobby and city of Moscow’s Climate Action Working Group, working together to gather and share ideas residents can do to lighten our impact on the environment. With suggestions or questions about this column, visit the Citizens’ Climate Lobby-Palouse Chapter at cclpalouse.org.