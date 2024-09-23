Consider changes to washer and dryer to save water, energy

Washing and drying your clothes has a big effect on the environment and, in the U.S., accounts for 8% of greenhouse gases produced by households. Through a few simple changes, you can reduce your impact and save money.

Buy clothing that can go in the washing machine or be hand-washed. The dry-cleaning process produces toxic chemicals. One garment dry-cleaned produces 12 times as much CO2 as driving a car 1 mile and uses four times as much electricity and six times as much water as laundering the same item at home. Also, you avoid all that plastic wrap and those cheap hangers.

Washing efficiently saves money, energy and water. For most households, the U.S. Department of Energy recommends setting your water heater to 120F. Wash full loads only, select the cycle that matches the load, and select a high spin speed so your dryer doesn’t have to work as hard.

However, as modern washers are designed to work well with cold water, one rarely needs to use hot water, except for sanitizing. Clothing care labels state the highest possible water temperature for a garment. Buy detergents certified by the EPA’s Safer Choice program; these detergents have fewer chemicals that harm the environment. Most HE (High Efficiency) detergents require much smaller portions of soap per load. When you finish a bottle of detergent, recycle it.