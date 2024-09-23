Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Saturday

Video Game Tournament, 1 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Multiple gaming stations will be available and tournaments for Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. kenworthypac.square.site.

Oktoberfest Tap the Keg — 2 p.m., Dan O’Brien Track and Field Complex, 875 Perimeter Dr., Moscow. Cost: $30 admission and tasting, $5 admission only. Celebrate Parent and Family Weekend with drinks from local breweries. uidaho.edu/events.

Cranksgiving — 2 p.m. Hunga Dunga, 333 N Jackson St., Moscow. The Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association is asking community members to ride bikes to local stores and purchase food for the University of Idaho Vandal Pantry and West Side Food Pantry. mambatrails.org.

The Gladish Halloween Bash — 3-9 p.m. The Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: free Trunk or Treat and Carnival, $5 haunted house. The Gladish is bringing back its annual Halloween festivities: trunk or treating and the children’s carnival will occur in the parking lot from 3-7 p.m., explore the haunted house between 6-9 p.m. gladishcommunity.org.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ — 8 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20. Enjoy a shadow cast performance with the cult classic. kenworthypac.square.site.

Halloween Spooktacular — 8-11 p.m. Whitman County Library, 102 S Main St., Colfax. The fundraiser is for ages 21 and older, including activities like a raffle, Jack-O-Lantern judging, a costume contest, spooky story reading, Photo Booth and more. whitcolib.org.

Sunday

‘Practical Magic’ — 12 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The Yarn Underground presents the film where two witch sisters raised by their eccentric aunts face close-minded prejudice and a curse that prevents them from finding love. Patrons can bring their crafts to work on while watching the movie. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘The Skies of Samhain’ — 5 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Halloween’s celestial origins in the misty tradition of the ancient Celts, and other astronomically spooky things about space. Costumes are highly encouraged. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.

Tails and Treats — 1-4 p.m. Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 Old Moscow Road, Pullman. Cost: $20 or donation of paper towels, garbage bags, dog treats, kongs or unscented detergent. Dogs and their owners are welcome to grab pup pies and a cup of coffee from Pups & Cups Cafe before taking to a costume contest and obstacle course created by Tail Waggin’ Adventures. whitmanpets.org.

Monday