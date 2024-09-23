Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Saturday
Video Game Tournament, 1 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Multiple gaming stations will be available and tournaments for Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. kenworthypac.square.site.
Oktoberfest Tap the Keg — 2 p.m., Dan O’Brien Track and Field Complex, 875 Perimeter Dr., Moscow. Cost: $30 admission and tasting, $5 admission only. Celebrate Parent and Family Weekend with drinks from local breweries. uidaho.edu/events.
Cranksgiving — 2 p.m. Hunga Dunga, 333 N Jackson St., Moscow. The Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association is asking community members to ride bikes to local stores and purchase food for the University of Idaho Vandal Pantry and West Side Food Pantry. mambatrails.org.
The Gladish Halloween Bash — 3-9 p.m. The Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: free Trunk or Treat and Carnival, $5 haunted house. The Gladish is bringing back its annual Halloween festivities: trunk or treating and the children’s carnival will occur in the parking lot from 3-7 p.m., explore the haunted house between 6-9 p.m. gladishcommunity.org.
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ — 8 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20. Enjoy a shadow cast performance with the cult classic. kenworthypac.square.site.
Halloween Spooktacular — 8-11 p.m. Whitman County Library, 102 S Main St., Colfax. The fundraiser is for ages 21 and older, including activities like a raffle, Jack-O-Lantern judging, a costume contest, spooky story reading, Photo Booth and more. whitcolib.org.
Sunday
‘Practical Magic’ — 12 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The Yarn Underground presents the film where two witch sisters raised by their eccentric aunts face close-minded prejudice and a curse that prevents them from finding love. Patrons can bring their crafts to work on while watching the movie. kenworthypac.square.site.
‘The Skies of Samhain’ — 5 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Halloween’s celestial origins in the misty tradition of the ancient Celts, and other astronomically spooky things about space. Costumes are highly encouraged. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
Tails and Treats — 1-4 p.m. Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 Old Moscow Road, Pullman. Cost: $20 or donation of paper towels, garbage bags, dog treats, kongs or unscented detergent. Dogs and their owners are welcome to grab pup pies and a cup of coffee from Pups & Cups Cafe before taking to a costume contest and obstacle course created by Tail Waggin’ Adventures. whitmanpets.org.
Monday
Mobile Pantry Food Distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Idaho Foodbank and United Way of Moscow/Latah County volunteers will distribute produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to those in need. Food is free with minimal documentation or eligibility requirements. idahofoodbank.org.
‘Rent-A-Cat’ — 4:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Enjoy a free Japanese comedy-drama about a woman who starts a cat rental business to combat loneliness. Kenworthypac.square.site.
‘Indigenous Monsters’ — 5:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Join authors Devon Mihesuah, a member of the Choctaw Nation, and Tiffany Midge, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, for a presentation featuring Indigenous horror, its myths, origins and meanings.
Moscow Banned Book Club — 6 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Inaugural meeting of the group, which will discuss Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451.”
‘Children of the Sea’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. This free ecological anime features lavish visuals and in-depth storytelling. kenworthypac.square.site.
Tuesday
Parlor Talk: ‘Exploring Spiritualism’ — 5:30 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Join Latah County Historical Society for the final Parlor Talk in conjunction with the “Those Wacky Victorians: Early 1800s Hobbies” exhibit where we will explore spiritualism, including the Victorians’ interest in art made of human hair, seances, crystal gazing and all things macabre. Light refreshments will be provided. latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
The Pumpkin Wall — 6-9 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. All are invited to bring their jack-o’-lanterns to be displayed and lighted on shelves in front of the center’s caboose. Continues through Thursday.
‘Les Trois Mousquetaires: D’Artagnan’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5, free for students. The Palouse French Film Festival presents a Paris-based ‘The Three Musketeers’ where the future of France is at stake. Kenworthypac.square.site.
WSU Percussion Ensemble — 7:30 p.m. Kimbrough Music Building, 800 NE Campus St., Washington State University campus, Pullman. Annual fall concert includes an eclectic mix of music for keyboards, drums, and everything in between.
Wednesday
Soup’s On! — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. Cost: $20. The fundraiser includes a variety of soups from multiple local businesses. latahrecoverycenter.org.
‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The classic horror film features five friends who don’t know what gruesome series of events is to come when they visit rural Texas. 1974, R. kenworthypac.square.site.